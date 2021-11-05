T20 World Cup 2021 | Runs and hundreds mean nothing if you don’t win the trophy, says Rohit Sharma

"Yeah, 2019 World Cup was a very special one for me personally. Only because I got runs and it was good. There was a procedure that I was trying to follow and it worked for me. That was the happiness. You know when you go into any tournament, there is a certain plan which has been placed by you and you want to follow that. That is what I did and it worked for me. If you don't win the trophy, all those runs that you score, all those hundreds that you score mean nothing honestly,” Rohit said in an interaction with ICC.