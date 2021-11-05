T20 World Cup 2021 | Dwayne Bravo confirms retirement from international cricket following West Indies exit

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo has confirmed his retirement from international cricket after his team crashed out of the tournament as they lost to Sri Lanka on Thursday. Bravo has played all the T20 World Cups since 2007 and has helped his side win the title in 2012 and 2016 and has played 90 T20Is.

Bravo came out of retirement in international cricket in December 2019 to help his side retain the World T20I title. His team has had a terrible tournament so far as they managed to win only one game (against Bangladesh) and lost three (South Africa, England and Sri Lanka). On Thursday, November 4 in Abu Dhabi, the two-time champions had a task to win against Sri Lanka to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. Batting first, the Dasun Shanaka-led side posted an imposing total of 189/3, thanks to Pathum Nissanka (51), Charith Asalanka (68) and Shanaka (25*).

In reply, West Indies could only amass 169/8 as most of the batsmen couldn’t cross the double-digit mark except Nicholas Pooran (46) and Shimron Hetmyer (81*). After the match, Bravo said that the time has come to bid adieu on his international career.

"I think the time has come. I've had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long,” Bravo said.

"To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain [Daren Sammy] on the left here. One thing I am proud about is that the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage and not only do that but have silverware to show for it."

The 38-year-old added that he will pass on the experience and information he has with the youngsters.

"For me now I want to try and pass on whatever experience and information I have with the younger players. I think in the white-ball formats West Indies cricket have a bright future and it's important for us to keep supporting the guys and keep encouraging them,” said the 38-year-old.

"It wasn't the World Cup we expected, it wasn't the World Cup we wanted as players. We shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves, it was a tough competition, we should keep our heads high."

The former West Indies skipper will play his last international game against Australia on Saturday, November 6 in Abu Dhabi.