Sourav Ganguly knew how to run a team, he would not take things to his heart, states Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra has revealed that former India captain Sourav Ganguly used to believe in the philosophy that whatever happens on the ground should stay there. Nehra further added that Ganguly knew very well how to run the Indian cricket team and he was clear about the role of each player in the squad.

Ashish Nehra was one of the talents which the Indian team found under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. The former India captain was known for backing his players and giving chances to youngsters during his tenure which saw India registered numerous emphatic wins.

Reflecting on his Ganguly's leadership style, Nehra said that Ganguly believed that what happened on ground should stay there. He also added that Ganguly was very clear on what he expects from each player in the team.

“Sourav Ganguly truly believed that what happens on the cricket ground should stay in the cricket ground. He really knew how to run a team and was clear what he needed from each player and in that bargain, if some player would be upset or angry with him, no problem. He would not take it to his heart,” he stated In the new episode of CRED’s masterclass series ‘The Long Game'.

“The most important thing I would say I learned from Saurav Dada was how to keep cool irrespective of the situation. I was one of those guys who used to get really upset with him at times and would show it too. He will not say anything on the ground that time but later in the evening he will call me and say ‘arre Ashu what are you doing?’ Aaja mere kamre mein."

The left arm pacer started his career in 1999 when he made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Nehra played his last international fixture against New Zealand in the shortest format of the game in 2017. Nehra ended with 34 wickets from 27 T20Is and managed to bag 157 wickets from 120 ODIs.

The 42-year-old sustained almost two dozen injuries in his career and that restricted his Test career to only 17 matches in which he picked 44 wickets. Reflecting on his stop-start career, the former Delhi pacer, who was part of India squad which won the 2011 World Cup, said that he was "satisfied and happy" but would have wanted to play more of red-ball cricket.

“I am pretty satisfied and happy with the way my career has gone but you always get greedy. What I really wanted was a test cricket ball but because of my injuries, unfortunately, I couldn’t play that much test cricket. In fact, I had to stop playing very early. Success is judged by other people - they will see your career, they will see your wickets, they will see your runs. But satisfaction is your own and that is more important for me,” he concluded.