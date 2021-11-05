Rohit Sharma is the best candidate to lead India in T20Is, feels Virender Sehwag

Today at 12:06 PM
Virender Sehwag feels that Rohit Sharma is the best candidate to lead the Indian team in T20Is, as he has done well for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. His comments came while replying to a fan query on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri.com, and he admitted that there are many candidates to fit the role.
Virat Kohli had announced of stepping down from the leadership role last month, with the ongoing T20 World Cup slated to be his last assignment as a captain. Kohli has been leading the team in the white-ball cricket, since MS Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy back in January 2017. The 32-year-old cited workload management reasons to step down from the job.
Rohit Sharma, the current vice-captain, is the most likely candidate to take over, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant too, in the mix. Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag marked Rohit as the frontrunner, given his success with Mumbai Indians at the IPL.
"I think there are many candidates for captain but I think Rohit is the best candidate because he has done well as a leader for the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL. He has won the IPL championship five times. So according to me, the next T20 captain of Team India should be Rohit Sharma," said Sehwag on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri.com.
The BCCI is yet to make an official decision on the leadership, but media reports suggest that KL Rahul will lead the team in the home T20I series against New Zealand next month, with senior players to be rested.
