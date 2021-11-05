Playing in India greatest challenge, says New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson on upcoming tour

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has said that upcoming tour of India was one of the greatest challenges for his team. The lanky pacer was named in New Zealand's 15-man spin-heavy squad for the 2-Test series which kicks start from November 25 in Kanpur. The second Test will be played in Mumbai.

Kyle Jamieson, who carries an impressive record against India in the longest format of the game, has expressed his excitement on facing the "best in the world" in challneging conditions.

“We have got one of the greatest challenges coming up, playing India in India. So for me that’s gets me out of bed every day and challenge yourself against the best in the world in tough conditions.

“Different challenge in India, that’s what you want to do in international cricket you want to challenge yourself in different conditions and formats,” Jamieson said.

“It’s certainly been a challenge over the last 6-8 months around. Different series, different countries and being away from home in bubble life, so it’s not easy. You try and separate them as much as you can. It’s a massive learning process,” Jamieson said.

The Kiwis will travel with 5 spinners, including the seasoned trio of Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville and Mitchell Santner. They will be supported by youngsters Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips.

The conditions in the series-opener in Kanpur and the second Test in Mumbai from December 3 are expected to suit the slower bowlers.

Both the teams are currently competing in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.