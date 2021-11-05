 user tracker image
    India vs Scotland | Twitter reacts to George Munsey's fearless attitude against R Ashwin

    no photo
    camera icon|

    R Ashwin has often talked about batsmen leaving the crease before delivery being bowled

    | Courtesy - T20 World Cup

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:32 PM

    Bowling in the fourth over against Scotland in Dubai on Friday, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed his run-up before deciding against delivering the ball as George Munsey lined up for a reverse-sweep. However, the southpaw went for the same shot on the next delivery and got a boundary.

    India are playing a must-win game against the minnows and have opted to field first after winning the toss. The Virat Kohli-led side registerd their first win of the T20 World Cup 2021 by beating Afghanistan on Wednesday. They next face Namibia in their last Super 12 match on Monday. 

    WHAT WAS THAT!

    CRAZY!

    BRAVE!

    HATTRICK!

    HAHA!

    BULLYING!

    RIP!

    WHAT A RESPONSE!

    ENJOYED!

    CAT AND MOUSE FIGHT!

    LOLLL!

