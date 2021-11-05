India vs Scotland | Twitter reacts to George Munsey's fearless attitude against R Ashwin

Today at 8:32 PM
Bowling in the fourth over against Scotland in Dubai on Friday, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed his run-up before deciding against delivering the ball as George Munsey lined up for a reverse-sweep. However, the southpaw went for the same shot on the next delivery and got a boundary.
India are playing a must-win game against the minnows and have opted to field first after winning the toss. The Virat Kohli-led side registerd their first win of the T20 World Cup 2021 by beating Afghanistan on Wednesday. They next face Namibia in their last Super 12 match on Monday.
WHAT WAS THAT!
November 5, 2021
CRAZY!
Munsey's crazy to counter Ashwin's crazy. Fun little phase this. #INDvSCO— cricBC (@cricBC) November 5, 2021
BRAVE!
Brave of Munsey to take on Ashwin like the way he did.— Nabeel Hashmi (@iNabeelHashmi) November 5, 2021
Ashwin pulled out from one of the deliveries but yet Munsey kept on with switch hits and got two boundaries.
HATTRICK!
Hattrick o fours to Ashwin by Munsey. Playing really well so far— ع//??Butwhyy (@WearAMaskkk) November 5, 2021
HAHA!
Those reverse sweeps are risky against someone as crafty as Ashwin but Munsey pulled it off really well, that too twice! 👏#INDvsSCO— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) November 5, 2021
BULLYING!
Munsey kindaa bullying Ashwin here 😂😂— мσнιтツ (@mohitThisSide) November 5, 2021
RIP!
•Rip ashwin's attitude......😂🔥.#INDvSCO#Munsey— Aبdul Haaدi🇵🇰 (@haadispeaks) November 5, 2021
WHAT A RESPONSE!
Munsey gives himself room and muscles Ashwin through the off side. In control. Over to Ashwin now to respond. #INDvSCO #T20WorldCup— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) November 5, 2021
ENJOYED!
Genuinely enjoyed that shot from Munsey. Take That Ashwin. Ashwin needs to grow up— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) November 5, 2021
CAT AND MOUSE FIGHT!
Great cat and mousse between Munsey and Ashwin ! 3 dots then 3 4s. #followscotland @jperry_cricket— James Worstead (@WorsteadJames) November 5, 2021
LOLLL!
AHAHAHA Ashwin did not wanted that to happen Munsey King still did that 😭😭😭— Weirdo (@lone_struggler) November 5, 2021
