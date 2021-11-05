India tour of South Africa | Third Test moved to Cape Town from Johannesburg

Today at 5:46 PM
The third and final Test between India and South Africa in the upcoming Test series between the two teams has been moved to Cape Town, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Friday. Earlier, Johannesburg was scheduled to host both the series-opener as well as the third Test from January 3.
The Test series will kick off from December 17 and will be followed by a 3-match ODI series and then a 4-match T20I series from January 19.
"CSA has announced a key schedule change as the 3rd Betway Test of the Freedom Series has been moved from the Imperial Wanderers in Johannesburg to Cape Town’s Six Gun Grill Newlands," CSA said in a tweet.
"This tour comes at a fitting moment when Cricket South Africa, together with the people of the world celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birthday. We are indeed indebted to India for its support to our cricket efforts over the years. We are looking forward to hosting our guests for what promises to be nail-biting on-field encounters,” said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer.
India will be backing themselves for their maiden Test series win in South Africa, having beaten Australia in their backyard twice in the last three years.
Tour schedule
First Test: December 17-21; Wanderers, Johannesburg
Second Test: December 26-30; Centurion Park, Pretoria
Third Test: January 3-7; Newlands, Cape Town
First ODI: January 11; Boland Park, Paarl
Second ODI: January 14; Newlands, Cape Town
Third ODI: January 16; Newlands, Cape Town
First T20I: January 19; Newlands, Cape Town
Second T20I: January 21; Newlands, Cape Town
Third T20I: January 23; Boland Park, Paarl
Fourth T20I: January 26; Boland Park, Paarl
