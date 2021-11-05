IND vs NZ | Need to adapt quickly to challenge India at home, says Tim Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee feels that his team needs to adapt quickly to the Indian conditions ahead of their tour of the country next month. The two teams will play three T20Is right after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, followed by two Tests which will be a part of the WTC 2023 cycle.

India and New Zealand will be playing against each other in the longest format after having last met at the ICC World Test Championship Final in June this year. The Kane Williamson-led side had trumped Virat Kohli's men to clinch the first ever edition of the tournament.

New Zealand had last toured India for Tests in 2016, and had suffered a 0-3 whitewash. The two teams will face off in three T20I matches first, to be played in Jaipur (November 17), Ranchi (November 19) and Kolkata (November 21) respectively. The first and second Tests will be played from November 25 to 29 and December 3 to 7 in Kanpur and Mumbai respectively.

Tim Southee, who will lead the fast-bowling unit in Trent Boult's absence, labelled India as a "powerhouse" at home, and emphasised on adaptability as the key to success.

"It's been a long time since we played India in India...they are a powerhouse in their own conditions. Such foreign conditions we are not used to, so we need to adapt to the conditions as quick as possible," Southee said after New Zealand announced their 16-member squad for the tour.

The 32-year-old added that winning WTC is a thing of past, and his team will focus on their new cycle which begins with the India series.

"New cycle is exciting. A great place to go on tour and test yourself against a very good opposition and in trying conditions. It's great to be part of the last cycle. We hit the reset button and looking forward to the next 2 year cycle," said Southee.

"There is something special about Test cricket. It's incredible to be part of the Test side. Over the last number of years the success we had not only at home but overseas been incredible to be part of.

"Test cricket is something I absolutely love and any chance to get to play is a special moment. Representing your country at the highest level is truly an honour."

Southee further added that the COVID-19 tiimes have changed the travelling for the teams and life in general.

"Not only touring life, life in general has changed for a number of people and as cricketers we also had to adapt to that. Lot of times in bubbles, lot of time in quarantine, so it's changed the way we have travelled. One of the positive side is we spent a lot of time together as a team," Southee added.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Kyle Jamison too echoed with Southee, stating that playing against India in their own backyard is challenging for any Test playing nation.

"We have got one of the greatest challenges coming up, playing India in India," Jamieson said. "So for me that's gets me out of bed every day and challenge yourself against the best in the world in tough conditions.

"Different challenge in India, that's what you want to do in international cricket you want to challenge yourself in different conditions and formats."

The 26-year-old also feels that the life of a sportsman has changed due to COVID 19, and called it a massive learning curve.

"It's certainly been a challenge over the last 6-8 months around. Different series, different countries and being away from home in bubble life, so it's not easy. You try and separate them as much as you can. It's a massive learning process."