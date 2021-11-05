Australia postpones their first-ever Test match versus Afghanistan

Today at 10:20 AM
Cricket Australia has declared the first Test match between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled in late November as postponed. The match was postponed following their stance on women not being allowed to play cricket in Taliban rule but Cricket Australia hopes to play the match in future seasons.
Australia were scheduled to play their first-ever test match against Afghanistan in late November and now the fixture is postponed with Cricket Australia's stance regarding the access to sport for women in Afghanistan. The Taliban regime in Afghanistan announced in September that the women in the country won't be allowed to play any sports. The match would have been important in the build-up to Ashes for Australia. The team has not played Tests since January when they last played against India. Now with Cricket Australia declaring the postponement of the match against Afghanistan, they will play Test cricket in Ashes after a long time.
The move to postpone the match was a possibility with Cricket Australia declaring in early September that the Test would not go ahead as per schedule if females were not allowed equal access to sport in Afghanistan.
"CA is committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the Test match until a later time when the situation is clearer. CA looks forward to hosting Afghanistan players in the BBL this season, who are great ambassadors for the game, and to hosting both the Afghanistan women's and men's team in the not too distant future," statement from Cricket Australia read.
Sharing his views on the matter, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has said that he has been assured by Cricket Australia that they remain committed to the development of cricket in Afghanistan.
"It's disappointing the Test match isn't going ahead this year but I'm happy that the match is only postponed and not cancelled. My representative has been assured by Cricket Australia that they remain committed to the development of cricket in Afghanistan, so I look forward to hearing how we can work together in this regard,” he stated.
