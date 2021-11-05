Australia postpones their first-ever Test match versus Afghanistan

Australia were scheduled to play their first-ever test match against Afghanistan in late November and now the fixture is postponed with Cricket Australia's stance regarding the access to sport for women in Afghanistan. The Taliban regime in Afghanistan announced in September that the women in the country won't be allowed to play any sports. The match would have been important in the build-up to Ashes for Australia. The team has not played Tests since January when they last played against India. Now with Cricket Australia declaring the postponement of the match against Afghanistan, they will play Test cricket in Ashes after a long time.