    WI vs SL | Twitter reacts as Bhanuka Rajapaksa takes a stunning catch to dismiss Roston Chase

    Bhanuka Rajapaksa took a stunner to dismiss Roston Chase

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:24 PM

    During the match between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa took a stunning catch diving across to his left at short mid-wicket, to send back Roston Chase for an 8-ball 9. West Indies lost the wicket of Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis in the second over of the innings.

    Roston Chase tried to pull the ball over the leg side ring, but a full-extension stunner from Bhanuka Rajapaksa ended the West Indies batsman’s eight ball stay at the crease. Rajapaksa dived across to his left at short mid-wicket to grab the catch, and helped Chamika Karunaratne to claim his first wicket in the match.

    Earlier in the innings, Sri Lanka scored 189/3 with the help of brisk fifties from Pathum Nissanka (51) and Charith Asalanka (68). For West Indies, Andre Russell scalped two wickets, whereas Dwayne Bravo clinched one wicket.

    At the time this article was published, West Indies needed 113 runs from 54 balls. The Kieron Pollard-led side had seven wickets in hand.

    Stunning catch by Rajapaksa!

    That's one hell outta brilliant catches!

    Jaw dropping catch by Rajapaksa!

    Hahaha! Nice comparision!

    Awesome! 

    Still not goin' outta mind!

    Yes! 100% for sure!

    A catch to be remembered!

    Tough one taken safely!

