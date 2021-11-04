WI vs SL | Twitter reacts as Bhanuka Rajapaksa takes a stunning catch to dismiss Roston Chase

Today at 10:24 PM
During the match between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa took a stunning catch diving across to his left at short mid-wicket, to send back Roston Chase for an 8-ball 9. West Indies lost the wicket of Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis in the second over of the innings.
Roston Chase tried to pull the ball over the leg side ring, but a full-extension stunner from Bhanuka Rajapaksa ended the West Indies batsman’s eight ball stay at the crease. Rajapaksa dived across to his left at short mid-wicket to grab the catch, and helped Chamika Karunaratne to claim his first wicket in the match.
Earlier in the innings, Sri Lanka scored 189/3 with the help of brisk fifties from Pathum Nissanka (51) and Charith Asalanka (68). For West Indies, Andre Russell scalped two wickets, whereas Dwayne Bravo clinched one wicket.
At the time this article was published, West Indies needed 113 runs from 54 balls. The Kieron Pollard-led side had seven wickets in hand.
Stunning catch by Rajapaksa!
November 4, 2021
That's one hell outta brilliant catches!
November 4, 2021
Jaw dropping catch by Rajapaksa!
Great catch by Rajapaksa, his jersey number is 54 and when you reverse it it's 45 which is Rohit's jersey number and he's also a great fielder.— Roit (@RoHitAmann) November 4, 2021
What an Irony.❤️
Hahaha! Nice comparision!
When Rajapaksa become Pakshi 🐦 Aww 😨Stunning catch 👏🙌 #WIvSL #T20WorldCup @OfficialSLC— RajuNaik (@PathlavathRaju3) November 4, 2021
Awesome!
What a catch that was from Rajapaksa. West Indies in trouble.— Neal Bateman (@nij81) November 4, 2021
Still not goin' outta mind!
What a catch from Rajapaksa!! #SriLanka #WestIndies #T20WorldCup #SLvWI #WIvSL— vineet jacob (@JacobVineet) November 4, 2021
Yes! 100% for sure!
One hell of a catch by Bhanuka Rajapaksa. #WIvSL #t20worldcup2021— Anuj Verma (@Anuj_khoond) November 4, 2021
A catch to be remembered!
WOW ! Bhanuka Rajapaksa what a catch 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #SL #T20WorldCup— MOKKUCRICKET (@Fullbunger) November 4, 2021
Tough one taken safely!
What a catch diving forward by Bhanuka Rajapaksa! #SLvWI #WLvSL #T20WorldCup— 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 (@CricStats36) November 4, 2021
