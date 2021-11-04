West Indies to tour Pakistan in December for white-ball series

Today at 8:27 PM
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed on Thursday that the national team will tour Pakistan for three T20Is and as many ODIs from December 13 to 22, and all the matches will be played in Karachi. West Indies last toured Pakistan in April 2018 for three T20I matches at the same venue.
West Indies last toured Pakistan in April 2018 when they played three T20Is, and notably, the senior players of the side opted out of the tour. The Caribbean side will be playing ODIs in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006.
The confirmation from the CWI will be a relief for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after both New Zealand and England pulled out of their recent tours to the nation. New Zealand abandoned the entire tour before the first ODI in Rawalpindi citing security threats, whereas England cancelled their men’s and women’s tour a few days later, stating the mental health of the cricketers.
PCB chief, Ramiz Raja stated that West Indies have always been one of the favourite sides for Pakistan cricket fans. He further added that the board is hopeful of accommodating maximum crowds for the white-ball series.
"West Indies have always remained one of Pakistan cricket fans' favourite sides. I am hopeful that the NCOC [National Command Operation Center] will support this series by allowing maximum crowds so that the fans can watch their favourite players live in action and back both the sides. After missing out on home internationals in September and October, the West Indies tour will formally kick-off of an exciting and entertaining season of men's international cricket in Pakistan with HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 and Australia's first full series to follow," said Ramiz Raja.
After the conclusion of the West Indies tour, the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin and will be followed by Australia’s first tour to the country since 1999.
