T20 World Cup | Fresh mind crucial for taking right decisions, approach was wrong in first 2 matches, admits Rohit Sharma

After India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma said that mental freshness was important for correct decision-making, adding that defeats in two games does not make Team India a bad team. Rohit stated that India entered the field with a different approach at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Rohit, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for his 74, admitted that India took few wrong decisions in their starting two game against Pakistan and New Zealand which they lost by 10 and 8 wickets respectively.

"The approach was different. I wish it was in the first two games as well but it didn't happen. But that can happen when you are on the road for a long time. Decision-making sometimes can be a problem and that's exactly what happened in the first two games," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

"The amount of cricket that is being played and amount of cricket we are playing, every time you step onto the field, you have to make the right decision," Rohit said.

"You need to ensure that you are fresh in terms of mental aspect. May be that's the reason why we didn't take some good decisions. When you play a lot of cricket, these kind of things keep happening. You need to get away from the game and freshen up your mind.

"But when you play the World Cup, your full focus should be on the World Cup, you should know what you need to do and what you don't," he said, putting things in perspective.

Two bad games doesn't mean that people running the team are bad

Further, Rohit Shrama added that two consecutive defeats does not really make Team India and its leader "bad". The 34-year-old hinted that India will continue to play attacking cricket in their remaining two matches of the Super 12 round.

"It didn't happen in two games but that doesn't mean that we have become bad players overnight. If you have two bad games, it doesn't mean that all players are bad, those who are running the team are bad, you reflect and you come back and that's what we did in this game," he said.

"In these situations, you have to stay fearless and not think about what is happening elsewhere. We are a very good team but just that we were not great on that particular day against Pakistan and also against New Zealand.

"The game that we played sums it up that this is what we get when we play fearlessly," he said.