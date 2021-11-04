T20 World Cup 2021 | Umpire Michael Gough withdrawn after bio-bubble breach

English umpire Michael Gough was on Wednesday withdrawn from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 by the ICC after he breached the tournament's bio bubble. Gough has been placed in 6 day isolation after he left his hotel without permission on Friday last week to meet people outside the bio-bubble.

The ICC on Wednesday informed that Gough had been suspended for a period of six days for leaving the hotel and breaching the bubble. As a result, he missed the Group 2 game between India and New Zealand. "...umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed to any further matches during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 following a breach of the bio-security protocols," the ICC said in a statement. "The ICC recognises the extended periods he has spent in bio-secure conditions over the past two years and will continue to support the wellbeing of all match officials operating in this environment," it added. Gough was to officiate in last Sunday's game between India and New Zealand in Dubai but was withdrawn following his breach and was replaced by South Africa's Marais Erasmus. The 41-year-old former Durham batsman is currently regarded as one of the best umpires in international cricket. He was being tested every alternate day in his isolation period.