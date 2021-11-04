T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Australia rout Bangladesh to inch closer to semi-finals

Today at 6:20 PM
Adam Zampa led the bowling with a five-for, before Aaron Finch dominated the 74-run chase to seal Australia’s dominant eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. Australia moved ahead of South Africa in the Group 2 points table, with both teams having now won three out of four.
It took Australia just 6.2 overs to complete the 74-run chase against Bangladesh, with skipper Aaron Finch leading the way with a 20-ball 40. The right-hander’s blitz included two fours and four sixes in a 58-run opening stand with David Warner (18).
Earlier, Mitchell Starc (2/21), Josh Hazlewood (2/8), and Glenn Maxwell (1/6) struck early, to reduce Bangladesh to 32/4 in the powerplay after Finch opted to bowl. Adam Zampa (5/19) then took over and had Afif Hossain caught behind on the first ball of his spell to make it 33/5.
Shamim Hossain (19) partnered Mahmudullah (16) for a 29-run stand, but Zampa removed the former and Mahedi Hasan in successive balls to trigger another collapse. Matthew Wade dropped a relatively straightforward chance to deny the leg-spinner a hat-trick on the first ball of his last over, but two more wickets soon after completed his maiden T20I five-for.
With the third win from Australia moved to the second position in the Group 1 point table, while Bangladesh bowed out of the tournament with fifth defeat in as many Super 12s matches. Australia will play West Indies in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 6.
November 4, 2021
