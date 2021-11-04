 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Australia rout Bangladesh to inch closer to semi-finals

    All-round Australia sealed a dominant eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Australia rout Bangladesh to inch closer to semi-finals

    Adam Zampa led the bowling with a five-for, before Aaron Finch dominated the 74-run chase to seal Australia’s dominant eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. Australia moved ahead of South Africa in the Group 2 points table, with both teams having now won three out of four.

    It took Australia just 6.2 overs to complete the 74-run chase against Bangladesh, with skipper Aaron Finch leading the way with a 20-ball 40. The right-hander’s blitz included two fours and four sixes in a 58-run opening stand with David Warner (18).

    Earlier, Mitchell Starc (2/21), Josh Hazlewood (2/8), and Glenn Maxwell (1/6) struck early, to reduce Bangladesh to 32/4 in the powerplay after Finch opted to bowl. Adam Zampa (5/19) then took over and had Afif Hossain caught behind on the first ball of his spell to make it 33/5.

    Shamim Hossain (19) partnered Mahmudullah (16) for a 29-run stand, but Zampa removed the former and Mahedi Hasan in successive balls to trigger another collapse. Matthew Wade dropped a relatively straightforward chance to deny the leg-spinner a hat-trick on the first ball of his last over, but two more wickets soon after completed his maiden T20I five-for.

    With the third win from Australia moved to the second position in the Group 1 point table, while Bangladesh bowed out of the tournament with fifth defeat in as many Super 12s matches. Australia will play West Indies in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 6.

