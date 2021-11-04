T20 World Cup 2021 | Players succumbed to pressure from BCB’s criticism, says Mashrafe Mortaza on Bangladesh’s poor campaign

Mashrafe Mortaza has held the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and coach Russell Domingo responsible for the team’s poor show at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Bangladesh are currently placed at the bottom of the Group 1 Super 12s points table, with four defeats from as many games.

Bangladesh came into the T20 World Cup 2021 on the back of dominant home series wins over Australia and New Zealand, but were given a reality check first up with a six-run defeat to Scotland in their tournament opener. Wins against Oman and Papua New Guinea (PNG) ensured them of a Super 12s spot, but there has been a downward slide thereafter, as they lost each of their first four matches in the group.

BCB president Nazmul Hasan had hit out at the team after Scotland defeat, following which skipper Mahmudullah had responded backing his players. Nazmul had specifically targeted senior players Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, questioning the approach and strategies.

Former captain Mashrafe Mortaza believed that Nazmul’s outburst had an impact on the players’ performance, after the team fell out of the semi-final race with defeats to Sri Lanka, West Indies, England and South Africa.

"The players succumbed to the pressure that came from the board's criticism," Mortaza was quoted as saying in leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo on Thursday, November 4. "Cricketers try to find solace in the cricket board during bad times. BCB should have been more patient. If a player doesn't do well, you can drop him after the tournament but as long as they are in the tournament, it is better not to talk about them.”

Mortaza further emphasised on the value of patience needed from the board and selectors for the players, citing the example of BCCI.

"The cricket board sent this team to the World Cup,” continued Mortaza. “You can't change the squad if someone does badly. You have to show patience. If you don't have that patience, you should have realised much before if this is your best team or not. When the coach, captain, selectors and board have all agreed this is the best team, you have to be patient with the team.”

"Nobody from their board (BCCI) says anything about the team's poor performance, despite what is being said in the mainstream media and social media. This is because they know what to do next.

"When players aren't doing well, nobody will receive their words kindly. All they can do is play better in the next match. Players don't really need to say much. They have to play well to get out of their bad times, which is why there should be coordination between cricket board and players.”

Mortaza was critical of head coach Russell Domingo too, and demanded for accountability from the South African after the team's dismal show.

"The coach has to take responsibility,” he said. “I don't think he had a particular plan for the World Cup. My question is: why does the new coach always experiment with our team? Why does the cricket board agree to it? I think the coach should be held accountable, even when he is given the freedom to do his work. When there's no accountability, when their salary is guaranteed for the next six months, the coaches don't care about anything. I think we have to think about the coach now."

Bangladesh are currently up against Australia in their last fixture in Dubai, and were 33/4 after six overs at the time of writing.