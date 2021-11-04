Ryan ten Doeschate appointed Netherlands mentor for South Africa tour

Today at 3:02 PM
Ryan ten Doeschate, who made his final professional cricket appearance at the T20 World Cup 2021 recently, has been named as Netherlands team mentor for their upcoming South Africa tour. The two teams will play a three-match ODI series at the SuperSport Park, Centurion, beginning November 26.
Ryan ten Doeschate has been appointed as the Netherlands mentor for the team’s upcoming tour to South Africa. The 41-year-old made his final appearance for Netherlands at the T20 World Cup 2021, where the team failed to qualify to the Super 12s, after defeats to Ireland, Namibia and Sri Lanka. He’d been dismissed for a first-ball duck against Ireland and wasn’t required to bat against Namibia, before opting to sit out of the Sri Lanka game.
Netherlands have named three uncapped players Boris Gorlee, Pakistan-born Musa Ahmed and Clayton Floyd in their 16-member squad for the South Africa ODIs, which will be played between November 26 and December 1 in Centurion. Ben Cooper, Tobias Visee and Paul van Meekeren have opted out with personal reasons.
The team boasts of experienced Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe and Stephan Myburgh, each of whom has played domestic cricket in South Africa.
"After the disappointment of the World Cup, we will look to bounce back against a very good South African outfit. I'm extremely excited to take HCC youngsters Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmad and Clayton Floyd with us. The experience of living and breathing international cricket in South Africa will be invaluable for them," Ryan Campbell, Netherlands coach, said.
Netherlands squad: Pieter Seelaar (capt), Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Vivian Kingma, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Stephan Myburgh, Shane Snater, Timm van der Gugten
