Ryan ten Doeschate appointed Netherlands mentor for South Africa tour

Ryan ten Doeschate has been appointed as the Netherlands mentor for the team’s upcoming tour to South Africa. The 41-year-old made his final appearance for Netherlands at the T20 World Cup 2021, where the team failed to qualify to the Super 12s, after defeats to Ireland, Namibia and Sri Lanka. He’d been dismissed for a first-ball duck against Ireland and wasn’t required to bat against Namibia, before opting to sit out of the Sri Lanka game.