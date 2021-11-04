Rahul Dravid stalwart of Indian cricket, will be nice working with him, says Rohit Sharma praising new India head coach

Rohit Sharma has congratulated Rahul Dravid for his appointment as the head coach of Team India and said that he was looking forward to working with the stalwart of Indian cricket. Dravid, the former India captain, will replace Ravi Shastri in the role from after the T20 World Cup 2021.

Rahul Dravid had been serving as the director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) since 2019 and has been credited for grooming most of the youngsters in current Team India setup. He has also served as India U-19 and India A head coach in the past.

After India's 66-run win against Afghanistan on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma, India's vice-captain in the white-ball format, congratulated Dravid on his appointment during the post-match press conference. He reckoned that Dravid was one of the stalwarts of Indian cricket and it would be nice working with him.

“Congratulations to him for coming back, but in different capacity, in the Indian team. We look forward to working with him. He is a stalwart of Indian cricket and it will be nice working with him in the future,” Rohit said.

Post his appointment, Rahul Dravid said that he was hoping to take the Indian cricket team forward in the coorect direction. The 48-year-old first assignment will be India's home series against New Zealand which starts from November 17.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward," Dravid said in a statement.

"Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential."