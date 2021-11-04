Pat Cummins tried to convince me to stay, reveals James Pattinson after ‘emotional’ retirement call

James Pattinson, who decided to hang his boots from international cricket last month, revealed that fellow Australia quick and friend Pat Cummins tried to convince him to stay. However, the 31-year-old had already made up his mind, after yet another injury blow earlier this season took its toll.

In a rather surprising call, James Pattinson announced his retirement last month, which came with the Ashes 2021-22 not too far away. Pattinson was a part of Australia’s Ashes retaining squad in England in 2019, and was expected to feature in the upcoming series beginning December 8, but another knee injury earlier this season dented his hopes.

The right-arm quick revealed how his dear friend Pat Cummins - the top-ranked Test bowler currently - tried to convince him to stay, but the constant fitness woes, no matter how hard he tried, dragged him out.

“I’m pretty close with Patty Cummins and I rang him before I was (announcing my retirement) and he said, ‘Is there any way that I could convince you to stay?’” Pattinson told reporters on Thursday.

“I started the pre-season really early to try and give myself the best possible chance to get my body right for the Ashes,” he said, explaining how the injury took its toll. “I started, really, really well. But then the Covid-19 stuff hit and I got injured and it just dragged out.

“Every time I was bowling in the nets, every time I tried to bowl at 100 percent, I was pulling up really sore. There were days after bowling indoors that the next day I could hardly walk. I could hardly pick up my kid when I got home

“There were times there when I was getting pretty emotional with how sore I was.”

Pattinson, who picked 81 wickets from 21 Tests at 26.33, talked of the relief after the call.

“Since I’ve backed off a little bit, my body’s feeling OK,” he said. I’ll just be able to relax a bit, not having to bust myself to play cricket. I’ve made a decision and I’m relieved and happy.”

Pattinson is set to represent Nottinghamshire during the 2022 county season, and his eligibility for an English passport would allow him to represent England by 2023. However, the Melbourne-born ruled out that possibility entirely, and looked forward to try and help youngsters around.

“I’ve got no intention of playing Test cricket for England,” Pattinson said.

“I’m just looking forward to the next stage of my career. ’ll probably go over and play with (English county cricket side) Nottingham next year and then come back here and play Big Bash and play for Victoria. Now I can move on to trying to help out some of the younger bowlers of Victoria.”