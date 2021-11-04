Looking forward to Rahul Dravid’s stint as India head coach, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Today at 7:27 PM
Ravichandran Ashwin is looking forward to Rahul Dravid's stint as head coach of Team India, and stated that the former India captain has got great depth of knowledge. On Wednesday, BCCI announced that Dravid will take over the charge from Ravi Shastri after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021.
BCCI, on Wednesday, announced that Rahul Dravid will replace Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Dravid, who served as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), has been appointed for a contract period of two years until the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.
Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin, who shined with the ball against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, reckoned that the former India captain has got a great depth of knowledge regarding the game. The veteran off-spinner further added that he is looking forward to Dravid’s stint as the head coach of the national team.
"He (Dravid) has gone through the journey and the grind of being at the NCA, he has gone through the Indian A (team), he knows what's in store, he has played with some of us inside this dressing room," said Ashwin during a virtual press conference.
"He also knows all the young boys and I am really looking forward to the stint and trying to contribute alongside Rahul bhai," added the Tamil Nadu tweaker, who made a comeback to white-ball cricket after four years.
"I think Rahul bhai has got an immense depth of knowledge and he has got good wishing for anything he does in life. He is somebody who has done the hard yards.”
Rahul Dravid will take charge as India's head coach from the upcoming home series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin on November 17.
