WATCH | 'Whole of India behind you', says Scotland wicketkeeper Matthew Cross to motivate bowler

Scotland wicketkeeper Matthew Cross during his team's clash against New Zealand in Dubai on Wednesday, motivated one of his bowler saying that the whole of India was behind him. Notably, a New Zealand defeat can give life to India's dying chances to qualify for T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals.
After being asked to bat first, New Zealand opener Martin Guptil (93) and Glenn Phillips (33) powered the Kane Williamson-led side to 172/5. For Scotland, Bradley Wheal and Safyaan Sharif scalped two wickets each, while Mark Watt clinched one wicket by conceding just 14 runs off his four overs.
During the Scotland bowling innings, wicketkeeper Matthew Cross hilariously motivated Chris Greaves by saying that the whole of India is behind him.
"Whole of India is behind you Greavo," he told spinner Chris Greaves.
India have lost both their matches by massive margins and are virtually out of the semi-finals race. The Virat Kohli-led side have to win their remaining three matches comprehensively and hope few other results to go their way. One of the conditions for India's qualification is that New Zealand lose one of their three matches against Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan.
At the time this article was published, Scotland needed 39 runs from 12 balls to win the match. The Kyle Coetzer-led side had five wickets in hand.
Epic moment of the match
— jennifer (@jennife74834570) November 3, 2021
Indian fans are loving this
Go get 'em Scottys! We are not just behind you, we're with you! @CricketScotland https://t.co/SjOzOdTd6M— Girish Manghani (@pseudomanghani) November 3, 2021
We've come a long way indeed
we’ve come so far from jarvo to greavo. #NZvSCO https://t.co/OHJdnB16lQ pic.twitter.com/WAIuYHIStk— El Camino 🦇 (@Siddiiqui_says) November 3, 2021
On the flipside look what this fan thinks
Not at all— Minty (@MickyMick17) November 3, 2021
India just don't deserve to be in the KO with the way they have played. Period https://t.co/z4T8dNJCDk
Loving the passion and support
No indian knows him also he has nothing to do with INDIA— Aashi (@Sidkacircuit) November 3, 2021
but still this man care for india #T20WorldCup more than our Arrogant selfish captain @imVkohli #INDvsAFG https://t.co/xNhfW0sORl
