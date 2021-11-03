WATCH | 'Whole of India behind you', says Scotland wicketkeeper Matthew Cross to motivate bowler

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand opener Martin Guptil (93) and Glenn Phillips (33) powered the Kane Williamson -led side to 172/5. For Scotland, Bradley Wheal and Safyaan Sharif scalped two wickets each, while Mark Watt clinched one wicket by conceding just 14 runs off his four overs.

During the Scotland bowling innings, wicketkeeper Matthew Cross hilariously motivated Chris Greaves by saying that the whole of India is behind him.

India have lost both their matches by massive margins and are virtually out of the semi-finals race. The Virat Kohli-led side have to win their remaining three matches comprehensively and hope few other results to go their way. One of the conditions for India's qualification is that New Zealand lose one of their three matches against Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan.