VIDEO | T20 World Cup - Pakistan players enter Namibia dressing room, exhibit stunning Spirit of Cricket

After a slow start Pakistan came all guns blazing to post a 190-run target for Namibia, who are playing their first-ever T20 World Cup. Namibia bowlers were extremely disciplined in the Powerplay overs, giving away just 29 runs from it. However, experineced openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan played the waiting game to perfection. The duo partnered for 113 runs for the first wicket. Rizwan collected as many as 24 runs in the 20th over as Pakistan innings ended on a high.