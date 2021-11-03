Twitter reacts as India B captain Anushka Sharma scores 72 runs, takes 5 wickets vs India A

Today at 5:26 PM
Tweeting the live scores from the Women’s Under 19 Challenger Trophy 2021-22, BCCI Women shared the score of India B batter Anushka Sharma, who scored 72 runs off 114 balls on Tuesday. Netizens had a field day, sharing hilarious memes on actress Anushka - the wife of India captain Virat Kohli.
Riding on the back of captain Anushka Sharma's fifty and G Trisha's hundred, India B posted a 222-run target for India A.
Anushka Sharma later took a five-wicket haul (10-2-18-5) as her team registered a thumping 92-run victory at RCA Academy Ground, Jaipur.
ANUSHKA SHARMA!
Anushka Sharma 52 runs in 88 balls (5x4, 1x6) India B 140/0 #U19ChallengerTrophy— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 2, 2021
LOL!
Tumlog btaye kyu nhi Ki Anushka match khelne gyi hai , vamika ro rhi hai pic.twitter.com/s0yZVy7bej— Sumit □◇○ (@UN_PrEdiTAble) November 2, 2021
AND SHE CAPTAIN!
And She is Captain too😂😂👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Mdm8Iv2l05— Sandesh Naik (@Sandesh18333) November 2, 2021
HAHA!
Abey isne Cricket khelna kab se shuru kar diya : pic.twitter.com/olGgNLw0Ae— Kushagra (@45kusha) November 2, 2021
I DIDN'T KNOW!
Ye kab hua mujhe kuch nhi pata 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/23lOkezwCr— MansiMishra🇮🇳 (@_MansiMishra) November 2, 2021
REALLY?
Really......!!!😅🤣 https://t.co/UrdQcajXRs— Aditya Mehra #MSD (@HeyAdityaMehra) November 2, 2021
DAMN!
damn, virat got competition. https://t.co/JkMTKN7ejx— Debarun Roy (@Debarunrr) November 2, 2021
OOPS!
For a while I thought BCCI was trolling Kohli🤭 https://t.co/1Q046EGbHP— Anshul Gupta (@anshulg954) November 2, 2021
BEAUTIFUL!
@imVkohli not scoring but Anushka Sharma playing beautifully. 🙏😍 https://t.co/r9aPeeyBxc— Republic_International (@Republic_Intl) November 2, 2021
