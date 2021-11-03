 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts as India B captain Anushka Sharma scores 72 runs, takes 5 wickets vs India A

    Twitter reacts to BCCI Women's latest post

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:26 PM

    Tweeting the live scores from the Women’s Under 19 Challenger Trophy 2021-22, BCCI Women shared the score of India B batter Anushka Sharma, who scored 72 runs off 114 balls on Tuesday. Netizens had a field day, sharing hilarious memes on actress Anushka - the wife of India captain Virat Kohli.

    Riding on the back of captain Anushka Sharma's fifty and G Trisha's hundred, India B posted a 222-run target for India A.

    Anushka Sharma later took a five-wicket haul (10-2-18-5) as her team registered a thumping 92-run victory at RCA Academy Ground, Jaipur.

