T20 World Cup | Tymal Mills ruled out of England squad with injury, Reece Topley named replacement

Pacer Tymal Mills, who is England's joint-highest wicket-taker at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman, picked up a thigh injury and did not complete his quota of 4 overs in Three Lions' win over Sri Lanka on November 1. Left-arm pacer Reece Topley has been named as the replacement.
Tymal Mills, who returned to England's T20I squad for the World Cup after battling multiple injury concerns in the past, was the team's joint-highest wicket-taker with 7 wickets alongside leg-spinner Adil Rashid. Mills has used his variations to perfection and troubled the opposition batter and played a crucial role in England's unbeaten run in the tournament so far.
The 29-year-old suffered a right thigh strain during their win in the Super 12 stage against Sri Lanka on Monday. Tymal Mills bowled only 1.3 overs before he walked off the field, pointing to his thigh.
"Mills sustained the injury bowling in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match against Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah. Results of the scan on Tuesday night revealed the extent of the injury," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.
The Yorkshire-born has been replaced by another left-arm pacer in Reece Topley. The change was approved by the T20 World Cup technical committee.
England, who have won four out of their four matches, will next face South Africa on November 6.
