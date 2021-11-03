T20 World Cup | Ravi Shastri, not Jasprit Bumrah should have faced media after NZ defeat, says Mohammad Azharuddin

Today at 1:53 PM
Mohammad Azharuddin has reckoned that head coach Ravi Shastri and not Jasprit Bumrah should have attended the press conference after the 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. Notably, captain Virat Kohli had decided against facing the media after team's second consecutive defeat.
India are virtually out of the semi-finals race after losing both their matches by massive margins in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.
After the 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan, Virat Kohli had said that losing the opener was not the end of road for Team India, adding that the Babar Azam-led side outplayed the Men in Blue.
India were expected to bounce back in the virtual quarter-final against New Zealand but the Kiwis handed India a 8-wicket drubbing after restricting the Virat Kohli-led team at 110 for 7 in 20 overs. Post the defeat, Virat Kohli said India were "not brave enough" before opting out of the traditional post-match press conference and sending Jasprit Bumrah instead.
Azharuddin has stated that Kohli's decison to attend was "fine" but his former teammate and India head coach Ravi Shastri should have faced the media.
“In my view, the coach should have come for the press conference. If Virat Kohli does not want to attend the press conference, that’s fine. But, Ravi bhai should have attended the press conference,” Azhar said in a show on ABP News.
India face Afghanistan in their third match of the ICC showpiece event on Wednesday. To qualify for the semi-finals, India have to win their remaining three matches with comprehensive margins and then hope results of some other matches to go in their favour.
