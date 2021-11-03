T20 World Cup | Ravi Shastri, not Jasprit Bumrah should have faced media after NZ defeat, says Mohammad Azharuddin

India were expected to bounce back in the virtual quarter-final against New Zealand but the Kiwis handed India a 8-wicket drubbing after restricting the Virat Kohli-led team at 110 for 7 in 20 overs. Post the defeat, Virat Kohli said India were "not brave enough" before opting out of the traditional post-match press conference and sending Jasprit Bumrah instead.