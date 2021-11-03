 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts to Martin Guptill's whirlwind 56-ball 93 against Scotland

    New Zealand opener Martin Guptill hit his third T20I hundred on Wednesday

    | Getty Image

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:20 PM

    New Zealand opener Martin Guptil smashed six four and seven sixes en route his 56-ball 93 against Scotland at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Guptill, who scored most runs for his team in the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup, partnered for 105 runs with Glenn Phillips.

