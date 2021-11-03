T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts to Martin Guptill's whirlwind 56-ball 93 against Scotland

Today at 5:20 PM
New Zealand opener Martin Guptil smashed six four and seven sixes en route his 56-ball 93 against Scotland at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Guptill, who scored most runs for his team in the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup, partnered for 105 runs with Glenn Phillips.
Talk about a no-look six
November 3, 2021
Solid performance
Take a bow, Martin Guptill 🙇♂️— ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2021
Only the second batter to reach 3000 runs in men's T20Is 👏 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Tapssi9Dwn
tough time for Indian fans
Name: Martin Guptill— Manya (@CSKian716) November 3, 2021
Profession: Knocking India out of ICC tournaments pic.twitter.com/aKOa4ltp8l
Twitter remains undefeated
Team India and Martin Guptill everytime 😐 pic.twitter.com/GoCxSN3Wwb— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 3, 2021
Indian fans turning into Scotland fans for inspiration
NEVER UNDERESTIMATE MARTIN GUPTILL WHEN THERE'S OPTION TO DISQUALIFY INDIA.— Jitendra 🎶 (@Jitendr63761289) November 3, 2021
LMAO
Martin Guptill Destroying India`s Hopes after receiving fake Emails From India #INDvsAFG #NZvSCO pic.twitter.com/hpFENzLr2d— ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) November 3, 2021
Oh, God! Who did this
guptill l#wde#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BJg9aT0MMv— 𝙼𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚊𝚗 (@_mussskan_) November 3, 2021
Its the hope that kills
The last time Martin Guptill scored a T20I century, New Zealand lost. #T20WorldCup— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) November 3, 2021
