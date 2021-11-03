T20 World Cup 2021 | Suryakumar Yadav should play against Afghanistan if fit, says Ajit Agarkar

India had a poor start to their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, with heavy defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. It has dented their semi-final hopes significantly, and they face Afghanistan in a must-win game in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

India's tactics against New Zealand came under severe criticism, after Ishan Kishan , who had replaced an unfit Suryakumar Yadav, was sent in to open ahead of Rohit Sharma . The move backfired, with India being reduced to 48/4, before being eventually limited to 110/7.

“Suryakumar Yadav if he is fit, comes in for me Rohit goes to open the innings," Agarkar said during a chat with ESPNCricinfo. "Pandya’s form is certainly a concern, but if you’ve backed him for 2 games, then you don’t want to tinker too much. He also bowled a couple of overs in the last game, so that helps. India would just look to bat better. Change in venue, I don’t know about that but a change of mindset definitely would."