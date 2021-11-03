T20 World Cup 2021 | India should keep bubble fatigue aside in the tournament, says Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan is of the opinion that the Virat Kohli-led side should keep mental fatigue aside at the marquee event, and approach the matches positively. Earlier, after the defeat against New Zealand on Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah had stated that bubble fatigue was a factor in the team's poor performance.

India started off their T20 World Cup campaign with two straight defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively at the Super 12 stage. Team India, who were considered to be the favourites to lift the title are virtually out of the semi-finals race after their successive defeats.

After suffering an eight-wicket defeat to the Kane Williamson-led side, Jasprit Bumrah had stated that bio-bubble fatigue has been the major reason for India’s poor run at the marquee event.

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan has stated that India should bio-bubble fatigue aside and approach the upcoming matches positively. The former Indian cricketer further added that most of the teams at the T20 World Cup are going through the same phase since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Look, the Indian team has been touring non-stop, first WTC, then the England tour – which was a long tour – then the whole IPL, and now coming into the World Cup is not easy for anyone. But most of the teams are in the same boat as well. So, you need to keep that aside and just keep thinking positively, because I think, in the two years of the pandemic a lot of people lost their jobs as well. So, you need to think from the perspective, that you are definitely working but you are representing your country as well, that’s the biggest pride moment for anyone,” said Pathan on Star Sports.

Team India has been shifting from one bubble to another since the World Test Championship Final (WTC) against New Zealand. After the WTC, the players entered a bio-bubble in England for the five-match Test series. The fifth Test of the series was postponed after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the Indian contingent. After the Test series, the players travelled to UAE for IPL and stepped into the tournament bio-bubble.

Pathan stated that it is hard for the players to continue in strict bio-bubble for a longer period, but the cricketers should remember that they are representing the country, and should be proud of it.

“So you need to think like that. I know it’s not easy. We are all human. We think in a certain way, and we all get homesick. In the series which is coming up after the World Cup, there will be a rotation policy for sure because you don’t want to keep playing all the time, as you are human and not a machine at the end of the day. I want them to keep focusing on the games and make sure whatever game you are playing, remember you are representing the country, and that’s the biggest pride one can have,” he added.

In the previous match against New Zealand, India brought in Ishan Kishan as a replacement for unfit Suryakumar Yadav. The youngster opened the batting with KL Rahul. India’s trusted opener Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli walked out to bat at No.3 and No.4 respectively. Irfan Pathan stated that India should get the batting combination right. He further added that the Virat Kohli-led side should leave behind what happened in the previous matches, and concentrate on the upcoming matches at the ICC mega event.

“First of all, get the batting combination right, get the proper guys at the proper position like Rohit Sharma batting up the order and then once he gets set then it’s a different thing. With the Abu Dhabi pitch, you get more turns but the good thing is the pitch has more pace as well which means it will come nicely onto the bat and this is what the Indian team needs to be aware of. They don’t need to worry about what happened in Dubai, they don`t need to be worried about what`s happening in Sharjah as far the pitch is concerned where the ball doesn`t come onto the bat,” said Pathan.

“It’s a good cricketing pitch, so you need to enjoy that bounce, and I think guys like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will cherish this and they will enjoy, and if they just believe in their own timing spend a bit more time and get the opening sorted then they don’t need to worry about the quality spinners that we were talking about, they can face any spinner any fast bowler but they just need to spend more time,” he added.

India will clash against Afghanistan today (Wednesday, November 3) in Abu Dhabi from 7:30 PM IST.