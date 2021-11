IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya's collision with Mohammad Shahzad after dropped catch

Earlier in the innings, after being asked to bat first again, India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul partnered for a 140-run opening stand against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Rohit (74) brought up his 23rd T20I fifty off 37 balls just before Rahul (69) hit his 13th half-century from 35 balls. Later, Hardik Pandya (35*) and Rishabh Pant (27*) powered India to 210/2.