    IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as terrible misfield lead to Rohit Sharma's first fifty of T20 World Cup 2021

    Rohit Sharma scored 74 runs off 47 balls against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:17 PM

    A terrible misfield from Afghanistan helped India opener Rohit Sharma to bring up his first fifty in the T20 World Cup 2021. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored brisk fifties against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi to bring up their fourth 100-run partnership in the T20I format for India.

    On the second ball of the 12th over, Rohit cut a slower ball through point. The fielder at deep cover did all the hard work but fumbled the ball into the rope on the dive. Rohit Sharma, who failed to score big against New Zealand and Pakisan, returned back to form and hit eight four and three sixes en route his 47-ball 74-run knock. He was dismissed by Karim Janat in the 15th over. 

    India have lost their opening two matches by massive margins are virtually out of the semi-finals race. The Virat Kohli-led side needs to win their remaining matches comprehensively and then wish for some other results to go their way to make a miraculous entry into the final four of the ongoing ICC showpiece event. 

    India are playing outiside of Dubai for the first time in the tournament. 

