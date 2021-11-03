IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as terrible misfield lead to Rohit Sharma's first fifty of T20 World Cup 2021

Today at 9:17 PM
A terrible misfield from Afghanistan helped India opener Rohit Sharma to bring up his first fifty in the T20 World Cup 2021. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored brisk fifties against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi to bring up their fourth 100-run partnership in the T20I format for India.
On the second ball of the 12th over, Rohit cut a slower ball through point. The fielder at deep cover did all the hard work but fumbled the ball into the rope on the dive. Rohit Sharma, who failed to score big against New Zealand and Pakisan, returned back to form and hit eight four and three sixes en route his 47-ball 74-run knock. He was dismissed by Karim Janat in the 15th over.
India have lost their opening two matches by massive margins are virtually out of the semi-finals race. The Virat Kohli-led side needs to win their remaining matches comprehensively and then wish for some other results to go their way to make a miraculous entry into the final four of the ongoing ICC showpiece event.
India are playing outiside of Dubai for the first time in the tournament.
What was that??
November 3, 2021
That was so easy!
After seen this miss field???? #INDvsAFG fix???? pic.twitter.com/lZMt7WtOJ3— rajiv shah (@5junRajiv) November 3, 2021
It didn't look naturally!
Abhi miss field se 4 aya nhi to aur low tha— AyusH (@LetsgoRohit) November 3, 2021
What a way to get that 50!
Miss field— SCG 241* (@Rowdy_tweetz_) November 3, 2021
Hittu Half Century 🥳
People in a local group are having a field day over tree felling works without having a clue. I googled it and quickly learnt WHY this work is necessary. 🤦♀️— Creepegy (@Miss_Peg) November 3, 2021
That's not a good sight!
That field miss man— Prateek (@its_Prateek24) November 3, 2021
That was easy peasy
Looked like throwing it intentionally away 😭😭
:o :o :o
After seen this miss field???? #INDvsAFG fix???? pic.twitter.com/lZMt7WtOJ3— rajiv shah (@5junRajiv) November 3, 2021
Lol!
Ek hoti hai miss field aur ek hota hai ball ko khud boundary ki taraf giraa dena— saeed (@LePathaan) November 3, 2021
Hahaha! Exactly.
@ACBofficials yar ye tu miss field nae thi ye tu chaukay k liye bhjna tha— ضرغام خان (@xargikhan) November 3, 2021
That was a gift for HITMAN!
After seen this miss field???? #INDvsAFG #Match_fixed pic.twitter.com/0LvqF1iv1l— Owais Akhter (@OwaisAkhter14) November 3, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.