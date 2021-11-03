IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as terrible misfield lead to Rohit Sharma's first fifty of T20 World Cup 2021

On the second ball of the 12th over, Rohit cut a slower ball through point. The fielder at deep cover did all the hard work but fumbled the ball into the rope on the dive. Rohit Sharma, who failed to score big against New Zealand and Pakisan, returned back to form and hit eight four and three sixes en route his 47-ball 74-run knock. He was dismissed by Karim Janat in the 15th over.