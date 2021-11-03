IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as R Ashwin plays his first white-ball match for India after 2017

Ashwin displayed a brilliant bowling performance for India in the warm-up games ahead of the Super 12 stage. He scalped two wickets in one over against Australia, and proved that he is all set for the marquee event. However, the off-spinner was excluded from India's clash against Pakistan and New Zealand at the Super 12s, and Varun Chakravarthy was included in the playing XI for the first two games. After suffering two successive defeats at the tournament, India's chances to qualify for the semi-finals are grim.