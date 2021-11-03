IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as R Ashwin plays his first white-ball match for India after 2017

Today at 7:39 PM
Ravichandran Ashwin has replaced injured Varun Chakravarthy in India's playing XI against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. The veteran off-spinner, who is featuring in his first white-ball game after a gap of four years, last played a T20I match in 2017 against West Indies at Kingston.
Ashwin displayed a brilliant bowling performance for India in the warm-up games ahead of the Super 12 stage. He scalped two wickets in one over against Australia, and proved that he is all set for the marquee event. However, the off-spinner was excluded from India's clash against Pakistan and New Zealand at the Super 12s, and Varun Chakravarthy was included in the playing XI for the first two games. After suffering two successive defeats at the tournament, India's chances to qualify for the semi-finals are grim.
Finally R Ashwin gets a game!
Ravi Ashwin make comebacks after 4 years in T20Is.#INDvsAFG #T20WorldCup— Arsh Hayer (@CricketArsh) November 3, 2021
This is massive gap for Ashwin here!
Ravi Ashwin making his Comeback in the India's white Ball side after 4 years.— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 3, 2021
Hopes are high! Ashwin gonna make a strong comeback??
Ravi Ashwin playing t20twenty After 4 years long wait #T20WorldCup #AFGvIND— Muhammad Tabish (@Muhamma53309629) November 3, 2021
Hahaha!
Virat is finally playing Ashwin in a match.— शिक्षित बेरोज़गार (@kaul_vivek) November 3, 2021
LinkedIn lesson: Most problems solve themselves if you have the time to wait it out 🤣🤣🤣
Hope Ashwin gets a good game against AFG!
November 3, 2021
People are waiting for those carrom balls! :D
Ashwin is back. ✨— Shunya ⚔️ (@MarkivTima) November 3, 2021
Yeah! Sounds right!
Feel bad for Ishan Kishan, would have dropped Pandya or Pant for Suryakumar Yadav. Ashwin for Chakrvarty is a good selection. #INDvAFG #T20WorldCup https://t.co/wAVbAccEkO— Akshay Vara (@ThatGuyAkshay) November 3, 2021
May be he had different palns going on in his mind!
#ViratKohli I don't know what made you ignore ashwin but you lost the complete plot of cricket as a game..still a mystery for exclusion as dilip sir said.— Sachin (@Sachin63621882) November 3, 2021
Yupe! Can see that!
Suryakumar Yadav and Ravi Ashwin replaces Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy.#India #T20WorldCup #INDvsAFG— Girirajsinh Barad (@Giriraj_29_) November 3, 2021
Let's cheer for him!
Ravichandran Ashwin is making his first white ball appearance since 2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣— RockStar 🌟 (@RockStar_03_) November 3, 2021
The Master is ready to weave his magic 💙✨#INDvAFG #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #HappyDiwali #Master #Beast #CricketTwitter#INd #afg #IndianCricketTeam#ViratKohli #msdhoni 🌟pic.twitter.com/IfnYCMEPVd
