    IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as R Ashwin plays his first white-ball match for India after 2017

    Ravichandran Ashwin is featuring in his first white-ball match for India after 2017

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:39 PM

    Ravichandran Ashwin has replaced injured Varun Chakravarthy in India's playing XI against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. The veteran off-spinner, who is featuring in his first white-ball game after a gap of four years, last played a T20I match in 2017 against West Indies at Kingston.

    Ravichandran Ashwin was included in India's playing XI against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Ashwin played his last white-ball match for India in 2017, when the Men in Blue toured West Indies. The veteran off-spinner has been a regular name in the Test squad, but he was excluded from the limited-overs team since 2017.

    Ashwin displayed a brilliant bowling performance for India in the warm-up games ahead of the Super 12 stage. He scalped two wickets in one over against Australia, and proved that he is all set for the marquee event. However, the off-spinner was excluded from India's clash against Pakistan and New Zealand at the Super 12s, and Varun Chakravarthy was included in the playing XI for the first two games. After suffering two successive defeats at the tournament, India's chances to qualify for the semi-finals are grim.

    Finally R Ashwin gets a game!

    This is massive gap for Ashwin here!

    Hopes are high! Ashwin gonna make a strong comeback??

    Hahaha!

    Hope Ashwin gets a good game against AFG!

    People are waiting for those carrom balls! :D 

    Yeah! Sounds right!

    May be he had different palns going on in his mind!

    Yupe! Can see that!

    Let's cheer for him!

