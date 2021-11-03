IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as India thrash Afghanistan to register their first victory at Super 12s

Today at 11:26 PM
After losing the first two games at the Super 12 stage, India registered a thumping 66-run victory against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Earlier in the Indian batting innings, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored brisk fifties and partnered for a 140-run partnership for the opening wicket.
After being asked to bat first, India openers Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) partnered for a 140-run opening stand before the former fell to Karim Jamat in the 15th over. Rishabh Pant (27*) and Hardik Pandya (35*), who was promoted up the order, stitched up a 63-run stand and powered India to 210/2.
In reply, Afghanistan lost thier openers, Hazratullah Zazai (13) and Mohammad Shahzad (0) very early in the innings. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (19), Naib (18), and Najibullah Zadran (11) could not contribute much to the Afghanistan innings in the middle overs as Indian bowlers restricted the run flow. However, Mohammad Nabi (35) and Karim Janat (42*) partnered for a 57-run stand and accelerated the innings, but a disciplined bowling performance from India handed a 66-run defeat to Afghanistan. For India, Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets, whereas veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin clinched two wickets in his comeback game, and played a pivotal role in restricting the Mohammad Nabi-led side to 144/7.
Massive effort by Jaddu!
November 3, 2021
Finally one 'W' in WC this year!
Yesss..we Won #India— PRIYANKA MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@prisanya12) November 3, 2021
Splendid performance🔥🔥
Ha haters will 🔥 but kya kre Haters ka kam hai rona...🤣🤣
Well played #Afganistan hats off to ur fighting spirit 👍👍#INDvsAFG
Gotta get goin' good here on!
#INDvsAFG India won pic.twitter.com/OlK9sSmyrK— Virat Kohli 🇮🇳 (@rahulToGo) November 3, 2021
Hahaha! Happy tears!
Finally India won in this Worldcup #IndvsAfg pic.twitter.com/5WZGy0EEfU— SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) November 3, 2021
Looked perfect in real-time!
That superhuman effort from jaddu!! Catch robbed for real 😤 #INDvsAFG— Obsessed 💙 (@_Obsessed07_) November 3, 2021
Brilliant effort from jaddu!
Best catch of wt20 ya erunthurukum 🥺😤😤— Yellove Moon (@MoonYellove) November 3, 2021
Jaddu🔥 pic.twitter.com/1vlPryP1o0
Yeah! Right up there!
Any video of jaddu catch ?— Ayushman (@Im_ayushman05) November 3, 2021
Agree!
that jaddu catch was vivo perfect match of the catch, don’t care what anyone says— best girl🏴 (@awkdipti) November 3, 2021
Was it??
India win the match but cricket lost #fixedMatch— Hafiz Zeeshan (@HafizZe03687650) November 3, 2021
Something was fishy! Isn't it??
India wanted to win this by 63, they won by 66. What a calculated game by Indians.#MatchFixing— M.Hυɱαყσυɳ.β® 🇵🇰 (@i_humayoun) November 3, 2021
#INDvsAFG https://t.co/GIv7Sqf1UB
- Virat Kohli
- Kl Rahul
- Rohit Sharma
- Hardik Pandya
- Rishabh Pant
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Mohammad Shami
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- India Cricket Team
- Afghanistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.