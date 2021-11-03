 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as India thrash Afghanistan to register their first victory at Super 12s

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as India thrash Afghanistan to register their first victory at Super 12s

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:26 PM

    After losing the first two games at the Super 12 stage, India registered a thumping 66-run victory against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Earlier in the Indian batting innings, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored brisk fifties and partnered for a 140-run partnership for the opening wicket.

    After being asked to bat first, India openers Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) partnered for a 140-run opening stand before the former fell to Karim Jamat in the 15th over. Rishabh Pant (27*) and Hardik Pandya (35*), who was promoted up the order, stitched up a 63-run stand and powered India to 210/2.

    In reply, Afghanistan lost thier openers, Hazratullah Zazai (13) and Mohammad Shahzad (0) very early in the innings. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (19), Naib (18), and Najibullah Zadran (11) could not contribute much to the Afghanistan innings in the middle overs as Indian bowlers restricted the run flow. However, Mohammad Nabi (35) and Karim Janat (42*) partnered for a 57-run stand and accelerated the innings, but a disciplined bowling performance from India handed a 66-run defeat to Afghanistan. For India, Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets, whereas veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin clinched two wickets in his comeback game, and played a pivotal role in restricting the Mohammad Nabi-led side to 144/7.

    Massive effort by Jaddu!

    Finally one 'W' in WC this year!

    Gotta get goin' good here on!

    Hahaha! Happy tears!

    Looked perfect in real-time!

    Brilliant effort from jaddu!

    Yeah! Right up there!

    Agree!

    Was it??

    Something was fishy! Isn't it??

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down