Babar Azam dethrones Dawid Malan to become No. 1 ranked T20I batsman, Wanindu Hasaranga tops bowling chart

Babar Azam has been in sublime form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman, becoming the first captain to hit three fities in a single edition of the ICC showpiece event. The right-hander scored 70 off 49 as his team beat Namibia to enter semi-finals on Tuesday. England's Dawid Malan has slipped to second spot after scores of 28*, 8 and 6 against Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka respectively.