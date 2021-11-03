Babar Azam dethrones Dawid Malan to become No. 1 ranked T20I batsman, Wanindu Hasaranga tops bowling chart

Today at 3:28 PM
In the latest ICC T2OI rankings for batsmen, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has dethroned Dawid Malan to grab the numero uno position. Further, Australia captain Aaron Finch has jumped two places to third, and Jos Buttler eight places to ninth. Also, Wanindu Hasaranga is new No. 1 bowler in the format.
Babar Azam has been in sublime form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman, becoming the first captain to hit three fities in a single edition of the ICC showpiece event. The right-hander scored 70 off 49 as his team beat Namibia to enter semi-finals on Tuesday. England's Dawid Malan has slipped to second spot after scores of 28*, 8 and 6 against Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka respectively.
Australia captain Aaron Finch and England wicketkeeper-batsman, who recently smashed his first T20I hundred, have made major gain. Finch after scores of 0, 37 and 44 has jumped three places and is the new No. 3, while Jos Buttler has returned to the top-10 to grab the ninth spot.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are static at their fifth and eighth positions respectively.
Babar Azam is the new No.1 batter on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s T20I rankings, while Wanindu Hasaranga has claimed top spot on the bowling rankings for the first time 👏#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/zoCVVJIPze— ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2021
Among bowlers, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has toppled his South African counterpart Tabraiz Shamsi for the top spot. Hasaranga took a hat-trick against South Africa on October 30. Adil Rashid has jumped a place to third, while Rashid Khan slipped to number fourth position. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is static at fifth. Anrich Nortje, who jumped 18 places to seventh, and England's Chris Jordan are the only two pacers in the top-10 list of bowlers.
