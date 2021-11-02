Vikram Rathour reapplies for India's batting coach role

Vikram Rathour has revealed that he has reapplied for the position of India’s batting coach. Rathour was originally appointed as the batting coach in 2019. India’s coaching group will undergo significant changes after the ongoing T20 World Cup, with head coach ravi Shastri set to part ways.

Rathour said that it has been a learning experience for him during his two-year long tenure, and if he gets selected for the role again, there is a lot of work to be done.

"The experience has been great, it has been a great learning experience. It is great to work with a team of such highly skillful and motivated players. Going forward, I have already applied for the batting coach position and if I get it, there is going to be a lot of work to be done," said Rathour during a virtual press conference on Tuesday, November 2.