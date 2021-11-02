Vikram Rathour reapplies for India's batting coach role

Today at 5:08 PM
India’s current batting coach Vikram Rathour has confirmed of his reapplication for the post on the eve of the team's Super 12s match against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup 2021. India’s coaching group is set to undergo major changes as the Ravi Shastri led staff is set to part ways after the WC.
The BCCI had announced on October 17, that they are inviting applications for various roles including the head coach.
Rathour said that it has been a learning experience for him during his two-year long tenure, and if he gets selected for the role again, there is a lot of work to be done.
"The experience has been great, it has been a great learning experience. It is great to work with a team of such highly skillful and motivated players. Going forward, I have already applied for the batting coach position and if I get it, there is going to be a lot of work to be done," said Rathour during a virtual press conference on Tuesday, November 2.
Earlier, it was confirmed that Rahul Dravid has formally applied for the position of the head coach role. Dravid had acted as the interim head coach during the team's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in July this year. Paras Mhambrey and Ajay Ratra have applied for the positions of India's bowling and fielding coach jobs respectively, according to PTI.
India will also see a new captain in the shortest format after T20 World Cup, with Virat Kohli having decided to step down from the role.
