T20 World Cup | Playing for India an unbelievable privilege, says Gavaskar on Bumrah's bio-bubble fatigue comment

Reacting to Jasprit Bumrah's comment wherein he talked about bio-bubble fatigue after India's 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand on Sunday, Sunil Gavaskar has said there should be no excuse as playing for the country is an unbelievable privilege. He added that millions want to wear the India cap.

Jasprit Bumrah, the only India bowler to take a wicket in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, had said that bio-bubble fatigue creeps in the minds of the players.

"Absolutely, sometimes you need a break. You miss your family. You've been on the road for six months,” said Bumrah after the New Zealand match.

"So all of that sometimes play on the back of your mind. But when you're on the field, you don't think of all those things ... Obviously, staying in a bubble and staying away from your family for such a long period of time does play a role.

"The BCCI also tried their best to make us feel comfortable ... It's a difficult time. There's a pandemic going on, so we try to adapt but sometimes bubble fatigue, mental fatigue also creeps in," Bumrah had said.

Ahead of India's third match at the ICC showpiece event against Afghanistan on Wednesday, batting great Sunil Gavaskar has reacted to the comments from Bumrah and said that there should be no excuse whatsoever. The 72-year-old asserted that there are millions waiting and desperate for their chance to represent the Men in Blue.

“Well, you are playing for India, everything has got to recede into the background. It’s as simple as that. Playing for India is an unbelievable privilege,” Gavaskar said on India Today.

“It’s a huge honour to represent your country because there are millions who want to get the India cap. So you are really privileged to do that. There should be no real excuse.

“You have got to go out there and give it your best. And that’s all the fans are expecting. We all know you can’t win every game,” he added.

However, the former India captain declared that the current crop of India players form a champion team and they will have to only sort out why they are not doing well in the ICC tournaments.

“In sport, you are going to lose some. Even great teams lose. Make no mistake, this Indian team is a great, top, champion team.

“But only in the multi-country tournaments, they have not done well. That is something they have to do and not talk of anything else,” he said.