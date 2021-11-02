T20 World Cup | Never easy to face Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, says Temba Bavuma as South Africa thrash Bangladesh

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has praised Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje and said that it's never easy to face the two gun speedsters who have got 'all the skills on the world'. Reflecting on his performance, Kagiso Rabada has said that the wickets in Abu Dhabi are the quickest in the UAE.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh could manage to put only 84 runs on the board. Opener Liton Das (24) and Mahedi Hasan (27) were the top-scorers for Mahmudullah-led team who are sitting at the bottom of Group 1 points table. As many as five Bangaldesh batters departed without opening their accounts in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Kagiso Rabada (3/20), Anrch Nortje (3/8) and Tabraiz Shamsi (2/21) starred with the bowl for South Africa.

South Africa lost three early wickets in the form of Quinton de Kock (16), Reeza Hendricks (4) and in-form Aiden Markram (0), but managed to achive the target in 13.3 overs. With the win, South Africa kept their unbeaten record against the Bangladesh Tigers entact in the format. The Temba Bavuma-led side are placed second behind England in the group and look confident to qualify for the semi-finals.

Proteas captain Bavuma said that his team wanted to chase down the paltry target in lesser overs to improve its Net Run Rate (NRR) but the tricky conditions foiled their plan. South Africa, with three wins from four games and a NRR of +0.742, are placed second after England in the Group 1. Third placed Australia have won two out of their three games so far. The Aaron Finch-led side has a negative NRR of -0.627.

"It was a good day for us. Quite a lot in the wicket early on, and KG and Nortje were able to exploit it. It excites us. The conditions reminded us of playing at home. It's never easy when you have one guy bowling 150 and another guy in KG who's got all the skill in the world. We wanted to get the score in a good time, but the conditions were a bit tricky. It's a big game [against England], looking at the competition the way it is, they have had the better of us recently, and we would like to make amends," Bavuma said after the match.

Abu Dhabi wicket, quickest in the UAE: Rabada

Further, Man of the Match Kagiso Rabada credited South Africa's hard work in the training sessions for their third win on the trot. He also declared that pitches at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium were the fastest in the UAE

"That wicket favoured the seamers and I'm just glad that today was my day. Every time we have the opportunity to practice, we try and implement what could possibly work for us. We always train hard, and today it paid off. It's nice to see the ball swing, especially in T20 cricket, but it wasn't a surprise, having seen that happen in the IPL games here. There's a bit of bounce here, but it's a bit two-paced, some balls skid through, but it's probably the quickest wicket here [in the UAE]. [Anrich Nortje] has been in good form for a long time now, and I'm happy for him."