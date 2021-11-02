T20 World Cup 2021 | We’re not relying on one or two superstars, whole team is contributing, says Dwaine Pretorius

Dwaine Pretorius has stated that South Africa is not relying on one or two superstars for success but have managed to come up with a combined team effort in winning the fixtures. Pretorius also added that the atmosphere in the dressing room is very positive and the team has stuck together.

South Arica have had a fine start to the T20 World Cup 2021. They have won two matches and lost one fixture so far being placed at the second position in Group 1. South Africa lost their tournament opener against Australia by five wickets. The team won their fixtures versus West Indies and Sri Lanka by eight wickets and four wickets respectively. The way South Africa has played so far, they are looking as one of the title contenders in the tournament.

Summing up the team’s journey in the tournament, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has stated that they are not relying on one or two superstars for success but have managed to come up with a combined team effort to win the matches.

"We are not relying on one or two superstars to get us over the line,” Pretorius said. “Our whole team is contributing. There's a lot of guys that have got in, scored runs. Our team is in a very good space,” he added.

"What astonishes me is how this team has struck together. It doesn't really matter what controversy comes out or what is happening at board level or CSA level. The guys are forming a family."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is bowling Pretorius as a death overs specialist in the tournament. In the opening fixture against Australia, Bavuma gave him a couple of overs in the middle phase of the innings (9,11) while two more in death (17,19). Playing versus West Indies Pretorius bowled a couple of overs at death (17,19). He also bowled in death against Sri Lanka in the team’s last fixture. Reflecting on him bowling at the death, Pretorius said that as the other bowlers are bowling well it is difficult to get a spot to bowl in the middle overs.

"Maybe the situations of the games dictated that I might have to bowl a few of the last overs. We've been striking quite early and our spin department has been phenomenal. So maybe Temba (Bavuma) is just struggling to get a spot for me to bowl in the middle because the other guys are bowling so well, so it's left me with the end job,” he opined.

Pretorius has been very impressive in the last couple of games. He bagged three wickets for 17 runs in his two overs against West Indies. In the match against Sri Lanka, he picked three wickets for 17 runs in three overs. Six wickets from three matches make Pretorius an effective death bowler. He has been impressive with his pace variations in the slog overs. Reflecting on bowling at the death, Pretorius said that he varies his pace and length to prevent batsmen from playing their strokes.

"The danger at the death is being predictable so I'm trying to vary my pace and my lengths quite a bit, even though my line is the same," he said. "I'm trying to keep the guys guessing and trying to make sure I am bowling to their guys' plan Cs and Ds instead of their plan A. It's not an ego battle out there, it's trying to be as effective as possible. I am willing to do that ugly job. It doesn't necessarily always have to look the prettiest but it's effective. And I have built my whole career on that,” he revealed.

He also shared that he has worked very hard on the variation of slower balls and that helps him get wickets.

"I worked a lot on different variations of slower balls. In the T20 World Cup, if you've only got one option, you'd be in trouble so I am really trying to mix it up. Even though the line may be predictable, you are still not sure which ball is going to come out. Having five options is something that I have really worked hard on. You try and prepare for every situation you may be thrown into. That's my secret at the moment: trying to make sure that I am prepared for any situation,” he concluded.