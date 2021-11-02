T20 World Cup 2021 | We weren't good enough, says Mahmudullah after Bangladesh's 4th consecutive defeat

"I think the wicket was pretty good to bowl on in the first half. We weren't good enough in the middle. That was a poor batting display, but having said that there was enough assistance in the pitch. Taskin has been bowling well in this tournament. We had the choice between Taskin and Fizzy, but we went with Taskin because he has been bowling well in this tournament. It's frustrating, but we could have won two games. If we had won those games, it would have been a different story," he said.