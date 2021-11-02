T20 World Cup 2021 | We weren't good enough, says Mahmudullah after Bangladesh's 4th consecutive defeat

Today at 6:55 PM
After Bangladesh lost their fourth consecutive match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday, Mahmudullah said that his team was not good enough in the middle. South Africa bundled out Bangladesh for 84 runs in the match and then chased down the target with 6 wickets and 39 balls remaining.
Mahmudullah admitted that Bangladesh were poor with the bat, also blaming the slow pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
"I think the wicket was pretty good to bowl on in the first half. We weren't good enough in the middle. That was a poor batting display, but having said that there was enough assistance in the pitch. Taskin has been bowling well in this tournament. We had the choice between Taskin and Fizzy, but we went with Taskin because he has been bowling well in this tournament. It's frustrating, but we could have won two games. If we had won those games, it would have been a different story," he said.
After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh could manage to put only 84 runs on the board. Opener Liton Das (24) and Mahedi Hasan (27) were the top-scorers for Mahmudullah-led team who are sitting at the bottom of Group 1 points table. As many as five Bangaldesh batters departed without opening their accounts in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Kagiso Rabada (3/20), Anrch Nortje (3/8) and Tabraiz Shamsi (2/21) starred with the bowl for South Africa.
South Africa lost three early wickets in the form of Quinton de Kock (16), Reeza Hendricks (4) and in-form Aiden Markram (0), but managed to achive the target in 13.3 overs. With the win, South Africa kept their unbeaten record against the Bangladesh Tigers entact in the format. The Temba Bavuma-led side are placed second behind England in the group and look confident to qualify for the semi-finals.
- Mahmudullah
- Taskin Ahmed
- Mustafizur Rahman
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
