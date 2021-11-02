T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as South Africa hand Bangladesh their 4th consecutive defeat

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh could manage to put only 84 runs on the board. Opener Liton Das (24) and Mahedi Hasan (27) were the top-scorers for the Mahmudullah-led team who are sitting at the bottom of the Group 1 points table. As many as five Bangladesh batters departed without opening their accounts in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Kagiso Rabada (3/20), Anrch Nortje (3/8), and Tabraiz Shamsi (2/21) starred with the bowl for South Africa.