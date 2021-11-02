 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as South Africa hand Bangladesh their 4th consecutive defeat

    South Africa registered their third won of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

    | Courtesy - T20 World Cup

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:58 PM

    South Africa bowlers bundled out Bangladesh for 84 in 18.2 overs before chasing down the target in 13.3 overs and with 6 wickets remaining to register their third win of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. On the flip side, Bangladesh have now lost all their four matches at the showpiece event so far.

    After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh could manage to put only 84 runs on the board. Opener Liton Das (24) and Mahedi Hasan (27) were the top-scorers for the Mahmudullah-led team who are sitting at the bottom of the Group 1 points table. As many as five Bangladesh batters departed without opening their accounts in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Kagiso Rabada (3/20), Anrch Nortje (3/8), and Tabraiz Shamsi (2/21) starred with the bowl for South Africa. 

    South Africa lost three early wickets in the form of Quinton de Kock (16), Reeza Hendricks (4), and in-form Aiden Markram (0), but managed to achieve the target in 13.3 overs. With the win, South Africa kept their unbeaten record against the Bangladesh Tigers entactin the format. The Temba Bavuma-led side is placed second behind England in the group and looks confident to qualify for the semi-finals. 

    Rabada was superb today 

    An accurate representation of today's match 

    This time for Africa?

    Special mention for Markram 

    ... and 4 (defeat) in a row for Bangladesh!

    South Africa make it three victories in a row #T20WorldCup#SAvBAN

    Strong contenders for Semis, agree?

    True Leader 

    The accuracy tho 

    Superb Spell

