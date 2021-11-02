T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as South Africa hand Bangladesh their 4th consecutive defeat

Today at 6:58 PM
South Africa bowlers bundled out Bangladesh for 84 in 18.2 overs before chasing down the target in 13.3 overs and with 6 wickets remaining to register their third win of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. On the flip side, Bangladesh have now lost all their four matches at the showpiece event so far.
After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh could manage to put only 84 runs on the board. Opener Liton Das (24) and Mahedi Hasan (27) were the top-scorers for the Mahmudullah-led team who are sitting at the bottom of the Group 1 points table. As many as five Bangladesh batters departed without opening their accounts in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Kagiso Rabada (3/20), Anrch Nortje (3/8), and Tabraiz Shamsi (2/21) starred with the bowl for South Africa.
South Africa lost three early wickets in the form of Quinton de Kock (16), Reeza Hendricks (4), and in-form Aiden Markram (0), but managed to achieve the target in 13.3 overs. With the win, South Africa kept their unbeaten record against the Bangladesh Tigers entactin the format. The Temba Bavuma-led side is placed second behind England in the group and looks confident to qualify for the semi-finals.
Rabada was superb today
Fantastic catch 💥 #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/oOC68mkoW8— Rama Jayam (@ramajay62259564) November 2, 2021
An accurate representation of today's match
Bangladesh batting right now #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/eM03TSAfh6— Iyeronical (@LosingMotion) November 2, 2021
This time for Africa?
South Africa is well & truly alive in this #T20WorldCup But even this massive win wouldn't guarantee them a spot in semis. They'll have to win their last game against ENG. They've chased target of 84 in 13.2, their NRR is good which likely to play a vital role at the end #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/nkOm5XyRLJ— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) November 2, 2021
Special mention for Markram
I feel like Aiden Markram is happy in that no5 position because he has played really well, ever since. When he opens in international cricket he doesn't do the things but ever since he has been slotted into that no5 he has been playing quite well #ProteaFire #SAvBAN— Bathandwa Same (@BathandwaSame) November 2, 2021
... and 4 (defeat) in a row for Bangladesh!
South Africa make it three victories in a row #T20WorldCup#SAvBAN
— LucknowSupergiantFC (@LkoSupergiantFC) November 2, 2021
Strong contenders for Semis, agree?
South Africa 🇿🇦 won by 6 wkts. It was 10th win for #SA in the 11th t20 match wow..looks like other than England they’ll qualify for the semis 🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️#SAvBAN #T20WorldCup— BackTheBlackcaps (@Somya_NZGIRL) November 2, 2021
True Leader
Captain calming things down yet again and leading the team to yet another victory. He keeps on shutting these big mouths. Lead us #Bavuma #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/AlUnaaXSYF— Thabani 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Mtouch5) November 2, 2021
The accuracy tho
#SAvBAN #T20WorldCup— Ganesh Shelke (@ganeshshelke272) November 2, 2021
Australia and South Africa in Group 1 right now pic.twitter.com/lBb3hsvjwM
Superb Spell
#SAvBAN #T20WorldCup— Ganesh Shelke (@ganeshshelke272) November 2, 2021
Australia and South Africa in Group 1 right now pic.twitter.com/lBb3hsvjwM
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Mahedi Hasan
- Kagiso Rabada
- Anrich Nortje
- Tabraiz Shamsi
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.