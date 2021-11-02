T20 World Cup 2021 | Sharafuddin Ashraf named as a replacement for Asghar Afghan

Today at 10:12 PM
Sharafuddin Ashraf has been approved as a replacement for the retired Asghar Afghan in the Afghanistan team by the ICC technical committee. Asghar announced his retirement from all forms of cricket ahead of the Namibia game played on Sunday which the Mohammad Nabi-led side won by 62 runs.
Ashraf is a left-arm spinner and a right-handed batsman who has played nine T20Is for his country since making his debut against Netherlands in 2015. He has taken five wickets and scored 28 runs in the format so far.
Asghar was one of the successful captains in international cricket as he led his team to 42 T20Is win, one more than former India captain MS Dhoni and England skipper Eoin Morgan. The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced the development on their official Twitter handle.
“Breaking: @sharafashraf82 has replaced @MAsgharAfghan in the Afghanistan squad for the T20WC2021. The decision was made following the retirement of Mr. Afghan, as he decided to quit international cricket after the Namibia game,” the ACB Tweeted.
Breaking: @sharafashraf82 has replaced @MAsgharAfghan in the Afghanistan squad for the T20WC2021. The decision was made following the retirement of Mr. Afghan, as he decided to quit international cricket after the Namibia game. pic.twitter.com/tWyAKjMo9S— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 2, 2021
The 26-year-old is available for selection for the India game to be played on Wednesday, November 3 in Abu Dhabi. He might take the field against India as Mujeeb Ur Rahman is recovering from injury.
Meanwhile, Asghar Afghan reasoned that he is retiring because he wants the youngsters to get more opportunities.
“Most of the people are asking why now and not the end of the tournament, but some things we cannot explain like that. “In the last match (against Pakistan) we were hurt too much, that’s why I’ve decided the time is right to leave the stage. I want to give a chance to the youngsters, this is a good opportunity for the youngsters to come forward,” Afghan had stated earlier.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Sharafuddin Ashraf
- Asghar Afghan
- T 20 World Cup
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- Afghanistan Cricket Team
- India Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.