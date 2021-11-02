T20 World Cup 2021 | Reports: Umpire Michael Gough banned for six days for alleged bubble breach

Today at 12:15 PM
English umpire Michael Gough has been withdrawn from officiating for six days at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 due to an alleged bio-bubble breach, as reported by The Daily Mirror. He was slated to officiate during the India-New Zealand fixture on Sunday, but was later replaced by Marais Erasmus.
Michael Gough is said to have left his hotel without permission on Friday, to meet the people outside of the T20 World Cup 2021 bubble. He has now been sent into quarantine for six days, and is being tested every alternate day.
"The Bio-Security Advisory Committee has instructed umpire Michael Gough to isolate for six days due to a breach of the event bio-security protocols," said an ICC spokesperson.
The International Cricket Council (ICC), have laid down strict guidelines for players, support staff and the umpires at the marquee event. On breaching the protocols, an individual will have to mandatorily undergo isolation.
Gough was originally slated to officiate at the Super 12s fixture between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, alongside Richard Kettleborough, but was later replaced by Marais Erasmus.
The 41-year-old Durham-born has officiated in 32 Tests, 95 ODIs and 25 T20Is till date, either as on-field or third umpire.
