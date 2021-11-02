T20 World Cup 2021 | Big win over India in tournament opener gave Pakistan momentum, says Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik has stated that a convincing win against India in the T20 World Cup 2021 opener gave the team a winning momentum, which they have carried so far in the tournament. Pakistan are placed at the top of the points table in the Super 12s Group 1, with three wins from as many matches.

Pakistan have been impressive at the T20 World Cup 2021, with three clinical wins so far. They started off with a convincing 10-wicket win against arch-rivals India, before beating New Zealand and Afghanistan later. With a healthy net run-rate (NRR) of +0.63, Pakistan have almost ensured their place in the semi-finals with two Super 12s matches left.

Speaking on the team’s journey in the World Cup so far, the experienced Shoaib Malik said that the victory against a big team like India in the tournament opener, gave his team the winning momentum. The 2009 champions will take on Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 2.

"To be honest, of course when you start your tournament and you start your tournament against a big team and then you win that game, then everything comes in your dressing room," Malik said on the eve of Namibia clash.

"And I guess momentum and everything has come to us when we played that game. Obviously, when you start the tournament, the goal is to give your best shot as a team."

Pakistan have been clinical with both bat and ball in the competition so far. While skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and young Asif Ali have starred with the bat, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have led the bowling excellence. Malik was highly impressed with the overall consistency.

"To see consistency in Pakistan dressing room, that's the biggest thing for me so far, and everyone's helping each other. And it's a team game. When you're playing a team game, then you need your teammates' help, you need a lot of support from your management. And I see all of that coming," Malik remarked.

Malik stated that the team won't take any opponents lightly ahead of their match against Namibia, who had beaten Scotland in the round before going down to Afghanistan.

"To be honest, we are not thinking any different because T20 format is where you can't take the opposition lightly. We are fully confident and in fact leaving soon for our practice session. So looking forward for the game," he said.