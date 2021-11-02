T20 World Cup 2021 | Afghanistan can beat India by batting well in Abu Dhabi, says Hamid Hassan

Afghanistan pacer Hamid Hassan believes that his team can beat India on Wednesday, November 3 in Abu Dhabi if it bats well. In contrasting set of fortunes at the T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan have won 2 games out of 3 while India have lost 2 games on the trot and are virtually out of semis race.

Afghanistan have a great record at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium as they have won nine out of 11 T20I games and lost only two since 2010. They won their last game against Namibia at the same ground on Sunday.

Meanwhile the Virat Kohli-led side will have a change in venue since they lost their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively in Dubai. The impressive record at the venue gives Afghanistan an advantage against India. Pacer Hamid Hassan has said that his team has the ability to beat India on Wednesday.

"If you see our top order it sometimes clicks or sometimes doesn't click but our middle order is getting runs and that's a good sign. The good news is that we haven't been all out in the games, we have only lost five or six wickets and we have a long batting side until number nine," said Hassan while replying to a query from ANI.

"Even Rashid hasn't got the chance to bat yet. So we have the good opportunity against India if we put good runs on board we can defeat them by bowling and fielding."

The 34-year-old has added that he doesn’t have a definite plan against the 2007-champions before the game.

"It depends on the wicket (picking early wickets) how it behaves. Our plans what we have though situations going around and we can't decide or we can't say anything before the game but we will try our best be it spinners and fast bowlers," the 34-year-old added.

The Nangarhar-born player further added that the key to success is to remain calm amid the turmoil.

"We have to be calm because if we take pressure in the game you know what can happen we lose our confidence and we can't focus and we can even lose the game. So it is better to be calm, cool and focussed," said Hassan.