Reports | KL Rahul 'certain' of leading, crowd to be allowed for India’s home series against New Zealand

The BCCI is planning to allow fans back in the stadium for India’s home series against New Zealand to be played after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Also, according to reports, opener KL Rahul is 'certain' of leading the team in the absence of seniors in the T20Is against the Kiwis.

Team India players have been shifting from one bio-bubble to another ever since the start of the England tour in June. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, after India's 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand on Sunday, said that the bio-bubble fatigue has definetly creeped in the minds of the players.

“The seniors would need a breather and it is no secret that Rahul is an integral part of the team’s T20 structure. He is almost certain to lead,” a BCCI official has told ANI.

Further fans are set to return to the cricket stadiums in India.

The final decision on allowing the crowds will be taken after consulting the state governments. The tour will start with a three-match T20I series from 17 November with the matches to be played at Jaipur, Ranchi and Kolkata respectively. The Two Tests will be played in Kanpur and Mumbai respectively between November 25 to December 7.

"Yes, we will have fans coming in, but it won't be full capacity. We will work closely with the local authorities and plan the way forward," a BCCI official has told ANI.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has already received permission from the West Bengal State Government. CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly has said that the government has allowed a 70 percent crowd in the Eden Garden.

“We have been told to allow 70 percent crowd in the stadium for the T20I. We will soon start issuing tickets for the game. It will also be available online,” Snehasish Ganguly recently said.