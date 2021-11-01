ENG vs SL | Losing wickets at regular intervals cost the game for us, says Dasun Shanaka after losing to England

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bowl first, and Wanindu Hasaranaga started off well for his team as he scalped the wicket of Jason Roy (6) and Jonny Bairstow (0), whereas Dushmantha Chammeera clean bowled the World No.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan (6). But, opener Jos Butler (101*) and Eoin Morgan (40) partnered for a 112-run stand, and helped England reach 163/4. Sri Lanka bowlers failed to capitalise on their start and leaked runs in the middle overs. For Sri Lanka, Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers as he clinched three wickets by conceding 21 runs off his four overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka did not have a great start as they lost Pathum Nissanka (1), Charith Asalanka (21), and Kusal Perera (7) early in the innings. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who walked out to bat at No.5 scored an 18-ball 26, before he fell to Chris Woakes in the 11th over. Dasun Shanaka (26) and Wanindu Hasaranga (34) partnered for a 53-run stand, but the England bowlers clinched wickets at regular intervals and handed a third straight defeat to Sri Lanka.

Reflecting on his team's performance, Dasun Shanaka stated that losing wickets at regular intervals cost the game for his team. He further added that his bowlers have been outstanding in the first 10 overs in their recent outings, but loses the grip at the end of the innings.

"The bowlers have been outstanding throughout the tournament in the first ten overs. The back end of the game has been a concern for us. This is the first WC for most players, when they gain experience, they'll do a better job. We knew that dew will play a major factor in the second half. Losing wickets in regular intervals cost the game for us. Credit to Morgan and Buttler, they showed their experience. Six months back, were not the same team. We were out of the competition, but these boys have come a long way in this tournament. I am happy with the way the boys have been fighting," said Shanaka after the match.