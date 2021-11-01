T20 World Cup 2021 | Would like to steal MS Dhoni's helicopter shot, admits Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has admitted that he wants to steal the famous helicopter shot from former India skipper MS Dhoni. The ICC has posted a video on their Instagram handle in which Nabi has been asked about his choice of shot which he would like to steal from another player.

Dhoni, known for his unorthodox batting, took the world cricket by storm since his debut for India in 2004. The Ranchi-born invented the 'helicopter shot' which basically involves hitting length deliveries out of the park with a helicopter-like bat swing. The shot from Dhoni has helped India win numerous matches in the past.

Nabi is currently captaining Afghanistan at the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman and his team has won two out of three games so far. Also, Afghanistan are currently placed second ahead of India and New Zealand in the Group 2 points table.

36-year-old Nabi has registered scores of 11*, 35* and 32* against Scotland, Pakistan and Namibia and is gearing up for his team's clash against India on Wednesday, November 3.

In the video shared by ICC, Nabi can be seen taking a long pause before clearing his interntions to "steal" MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. The video shows a montage of the talismanic Indian leader executing his world-famous shot.

Recently, Nabi paid his tributes to former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan as he announced his retirement from the game ahead of team's encounter against Namibia on October 31. Afghan scored 31 runs off 23 balls in his last international outing on Sunday as Afghanistan won the match by 62 runs.

“It’s sad 2 learn abt my good friend & brother Asghar’s retirement. He is 1 of d shining stars of Afghan cricket & history will remember his achievements. He as a player & captain always brought glories wd full sagacity to our nation. May u always shine & be successful in every stage of your life,” the 34-year-old tweeted.

