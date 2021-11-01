T20 World Cup 2021 | New Zealand played with Virat Kohli’s ego, reckons Harbhajan Singh

Today at 3:55 PM
After India suffered an appalling defeat against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai, Harbhajan Singh has stated that the Kane Williamson-led side hurt Virat Kohli’s ego to get him out. He further added that the shot played by the Indian captain is not his natural game, and he should have avoided it.
New Zealand handed a resounding eight-wicket defeat to India, and dented the semi-final hopes of the Men in Blue at the T20 World Cup 2021. Last week, India suffered a 10-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan, and the Virat Kohli-led team has not yet retained the momentum at the marquee event.
Virat Kohli fought like a lone warrior against the Babar Azam-led side in their opening fixture, whereas he could manage only 9 runs off 17 balls against New Zeland. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh has reckoned that New Zealand bowlers played with Virat Kohli’s ego by denying him singles to get him out. He further added that the Indian captain should have sticked to his natural game.
“They played with Virat Kohli’s ego. They said that they will not give him the runs, if you come at the start and play the big shot, it’s fine but they will not give the singles. When you hurt a big player’s ego by not giving the singles, they play a shot like Virat Kohli played today,” Harbhajan Singh told Star Sports.
“Virat Kohli’s shot is not his natural game. He tried what he doesn’t do. If he had hit the same ball over cover or played after stepping out, I feel that would have been a better option,” he added.
India's chances to qualify for the semi-finals are almost over and the side will next face Afghanistan on Wednesday, November 3 in Abu Dhabi.
