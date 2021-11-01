T20 World Cup 2021 | Kane Williamson is like a rock for New Zealand team, reckons Sachin Tendulkar

After India suffered an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai, Sachin Tendulkar has stated that Kane Williamson is like a rock for his national team. He further added that, New Zealand bowlers restricted the Indian batsmen from scoring singles, which forced them to play big shots.

New Zealand registered a thumping eight-wicket victory against India in their second fixture at the Super 12 stage. The New Zealand bowlers outplayed the Indian batsmen and restricted them to 110/7 before the Black Caps chased down the target in target in 14.3 overs. Captain Kane Williamson guided his team to their first victory at the marquee event with his unbeaten 33 off 31 balls.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Williamson’s captaincy, and stated that his game plan and execution were top-notch. He further lauded the New Zealand captain for his batting performance, and reckoned that he is like a rock for his national side.

"From the ball one, the bowling changes of Williamson were top notch. The planning was good and in the first six overs we were 35/2 and from those 35 runs the 20 came in five overs," said Tendulkar in his Facebook video.

"Then Daryl Mitchell and Williamson stitched an important stand. Williamson is like a rock for the New Zealand team if he is on a wicket he controls the game well. Mitchell played some decent shots and rotated the strikes," said Tendulkar.

The former Indian batsman also explained the key moment where the Virat Kohli-led side went wrong in the match against New Zealand. Tendulkar reckoned that the New Zealand bowlers restricted Indian batsmen from scoring single, which forced them to play big shots in the game. He further added that India failed to capitalise in the middle overs, and that was a critical moment in the match.

"After six overs till 10th over we only scored 13 runs, so according to me that was a critical point where we missed out on capitalising. Those easy singles were not available and that forced our batters to play the big shot," Tendulkar said.

"When Pant came into bat, immediately spinners end was changed by Williamson. Again a smart move. All in all, I felt India was playing a catching of game because how New Zealand dominated the game it was a tough time for India batsmen which forced them to play the big shot," said the former Indian batsman.

Meanwhile, India will have to rely on other results in Group 2 to qualify for the semi-finals, and the Men in Blue will next face Afghanistan on Wednesday, November 3 in Abu Dhabi.