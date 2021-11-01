IND vs NZ | Weak statement from a big player like him, says Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli's 'not brave enough' comment

Kapil Dev has stated that he was surprised to hear Virat Kohli’s ‘we were not brave enough’ comment after India lost to New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai. The former Indian captain further added that it was a weak statement from Kohli, and it will definitely fetch him criticism for the words used.

New Zealand registered a thumping 8-wicket win against India on Sunday in Dubai, handing the Men in Blue their second defeat in the Super 12 stage. With the defeat against the Kane Williamson-led side, India's semi-final hopes have taken a major dent, as they also lost their opening fixture against Pakistan by 10 wickets last week.

In the post-match presentation ceremony after the match, a sad and disappointed Virat Kohli stated that, “To be very honest and brutal up front, I don't think we were brave enough with bat or ball.”

The statement from Kohli has drawn flak from fans and experts, and now Kapil Dev has also given his 'very honest and brutal' two cents on the matter.

The former Indian captain reckoned that Virat Kohli made a weak statement by stating that the team was not brave enough with the bat and ball. He further added that fingers will be pointed at the Indian captain for making such statements.

"For a big player like him, it is a very weak statement. If that is the kind of body language the team has and if that is kind of thought process the captain has, it is really tough to lift the team. I felt a little strange hearing those words. He isn’t that kind of a player," Kapil said on ABP News.

"He is a fighter. I think he got lost in the moment or something. A captain should not say words like ‘we were not brave enough’. You are playing for your country and he has the passion. But when you say such words, fingers will definitely be pointed," he said.

Kapil Dev stated that India did not play quality cricket, which is expected from them. He further added that if a team with a lot of talent performs below the expectation level, there will be criticism against the squad.

"I don't have words. How much can we even criticise? A team that claims to have played the IPL and gain practice, when it plays like this, there will be criticism. When you win, no amount of praise is enough, but right now, no amount of criticism is enough because they did not play the kind of cricket expected of them. You fight and lose, we understand. But today there was not a single performance which we can be happy about," Kapil said.

India's chances to qualify for the semi-finals are grim, and the Virat Kohli-led side will next face Afghanistan on Wednesday, November 3 in Abu Dhabi