IND vs NZ | Not only Virat Kohli but entire team and coaches have failed, says Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has asserted that Virat Kohli should not be the only person held responsible for India's crushing 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Azharuddin added that the entire team and the coaches have failed.

India had lost their first match against Pakistan by 10 wickets and Sunday's drubbing at the hands of the Kiwis has virtually ended India's semi-final hopes in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.

India had enetered the tournament as one of the favouites but things have went south ever since the Pakistan thrashing. The star-studded Indian team with MS Dhoni as its mentor and Ravi Shastri as the head coach, have managed to take only two wickets in the tournament so far.

"Virat Kohli is facing criticism but it’s the entire team and the coaches that have failed and not just one man. It turned out to be a scary Halloween for Indian fans. #INDvsNZ #T20WORLDCUP," said Azharuddin in a tweet.

Virat Kohli is facing criticism but it’s the entire team and the coaches that have failed and not just one man.

It turned out to be a scary Halloween for Indian fans. #INDvsNZ #T20WORLDCUP — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) October 31, 2021

Further, Virender Sehwag has said India need to do some "serious introspection".

"Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection," he tweeted.

Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 31, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also took to Twitter and reckoned that India still have "an outside chance" but that would only be a "miracle".

"India still have an outside chance of qualifying for semis but with how they have played their two big games in the event, it will be nothing but a miracle to see them qualify."

India still have an outside chance of qualifying for semis but with how they have played their two big games in the event, it will be nothing but a miracle to see them qualify. @T20WorldCup — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 31, 2021

On Sunday, India batsmen were miserable in the Powerplay overs again as Tim Southee and Trent Boult got the better of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan respectively. Rohit Sharma walked in at No. 3 in the match but could manage to add only 14 runs to India's tally. Virat Kohli's 17-ball struggle in the midde came to an end after Ish Sodhi dimissed him for 9 in the 11th over. Rishabh Pant (12 off 19) also found the going tough in the middle and was castled by Adam Milne.

Hardik Pandya (23 off 24) and Ravindra Jadeja (26* off 19) scored some important runs as India posted a below par total of 110 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

New Zealand lost the Wicket of Martin Guptill (20 off 17) in the fourth over but then a solid 72-run partnership between the opener Daryly Mitchell and Kane Williamson followed. Mitchell fell one run short of his fifty but Williamson continued from the other end and scored unbeaten 33 runs as India registered a thumping win over India.

India next face Afghanistan on November 3.