IND v NZ | Virat Kohli will be gutted, feel bad for India, says Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn has said that India skipper Virat Kohli will be gutted after his team's loss to New Zealand by eight wickets on Sunday in Dubai. The Kane Williamson-led side restricted the Men In Blue at a paltry total of 110/7 and chased down the target in just 14.3 overs to register their first win.
New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bat first. India changed their opening combination as they asked Ishan Kishan to open the innings alongside KL Rahul. The change couldn’t yield a desired result as Kishan was dismissed on four runs while Rahul could only amass 18 runs. India could only produce 35 runs in the powerplay. The Kiwi bowlers were relentless in their bowling as they bowled a whooping 55 dot balls and conceded only eight fours and two sixes. Also, no India batsman could cross the 30-run mark at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
In reply, the Kane Willliamson-led side chased the target with ease although they lost the wicket of Martin Guptill at the score of 24 but his opening partner Daryl Mitchell scored an explosive 49 runs off 35 balls with three sixes and four boundaries. Williamson amassed a compact 33 not out of 31 balls.
After the game, the former South Africa pacer said that Kohli will be gutted while New Zealand will be jubilant.
"Virat Kohli will be gutted, losing a game they just had to win tonight whereas New Zealand will be jubilant. I feel bad for India," Dale Steyn said on Star Sports' post-match show.
India have now lost two games on the bounce and they will now need to win their remaining three games with a handsome margin and rely on the result of the others team to keep their semi-final hopes alive in the T20 World Cup 2021. They will play next against Afghanistan on November 3 in Abu Dhabi.
