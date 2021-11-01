IND v NZ | Virat Kohli will be gutted, feel bad for India, says Dale Steyn

New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bat first. India changed their opening combination as they asked Ishan Kishan to open the innings alongside KL Rahul. The change couldn’t yield a desired result as Kishan was dismissed on four runs while Rahul could only amass 18 runs. India could only produce 35 runs in the powerplay. The Kiwi bowlers were relentless in their bowling as they bowled a whooping 55 dot balls and conceded only eight fours and two sixes. Also, no India batsman could cross the 30-run mark at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.